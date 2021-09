The City of Santa Monica invites the public to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with several events and activities that will bring to life the themes of elevate, educate, and empower between September 15 and October 15. A kick-off event, award ceremony, drive-in movies and author talks will illuminate the Latinx identity and experience as well as the contributions of the Latinx community in Santa Monica. The empowering events seek to provide economic mobility and networking opportunities as well as economic recovery resources.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO