My post was mostly in jest, but I think USC would be less stress than JAX

Twitter is full of Urban to USC talk already. If Jacksonville struggles, I wouldn't be surprised to hear more rumors of the players getting tired of Urban's style, then he resigns or is forced out. At that point, he may want to try to bring USC back to glory and run the program as more of an overseer. He hasn't really shown an ability to sit back and enjoy retirement since he left Florida, as we've all seen. I do think Urban as a high school coach at a Texas powerhouse would be an incredible story. Cross between Eric Taylor and Woody Hayes.