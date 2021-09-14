CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

My post was mostly in jest, but I think USC would be less stress than JAX

By dans93 Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is full of Urban to USC talk already. If Jacksonville struggles, I wouldn't be surprised to hear more rumors of the players getting tired of Urban's style, then he resigns or is forced out. At that point, he may want to try to bring USC back to glory and run the program as more of an overseer. He hasn't really shown an ability to sit back and enjoy retirement since he left Florida, as we've all seen. I do think Urban as a high school coach at a Texas powerhouse would be an incredible story. Cross between Eric Taylor and Woody Hayes.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Jacksonville, FL
College Sports
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Hayes
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy