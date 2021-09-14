Dieudo Hamadi Introduces His Film "Kinshasa Makambo"
The series Kinshasa Calling: A Dieudo Hamadi Double Bill is playing on MUBI in many countries starting on September 13, 2021. When you have abilities that others don’t have, skills, tools, to witness a drama, a tragedy, you can’t stay silent. In 2015, when I decided to make the film, the repression against young Congolese people fighting for the establishment of democracy in our country had reached worrying proportions. Any action, any word “hostile to the regime,” either in public space or on social networks, the slightest protest movement, was violently repressed. The government seemed determined to silence these Congolese who were striving for change by all means.mubi.com
