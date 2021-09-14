CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dieudo Hamadi Introduces His Film "Kinshasa Makambo"

By Notebook
MUBI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series Kinshasa Calling: A Dieudo Hamadi Double Bill is playing on MUBI in many countries starting on September 13, 2021. When you have abilities that others don’t have, skills, tools, to witness a drama, a tragedy, you can’t stay silent. In 2015, when I decided to make the film, the repression against young Congolese people fighting for the establishment of democracy in our country had reached worrying proportions. Any action, any word “hostile to the regime,” either in public space or on social networks, the slightest protest movement, was violently repressed. The government seemed determined to silence these Congolese who were striving for change by all means.

mubi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero convicted of terror-related charges

 The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of his countrymen from genocide was convicted of terrorism offenses Monday and sentenced to 25 years at a trial that human rights watchdogs and other critics of Rwanda’s repressive government have described as an act of retaliation. Paul Rusesabagina, credited with sheltering ethnic Tutsis […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. Washington began sending back members of this group on Sunday, with three flights full of Haitian nationals landing in the capital Port-au-Prince after taking off from Texas hours earlier.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Congo#Kinshasa#Mubi#Congolese#Tunisians#Senegalese#New Congo#The United Nations
Axios

Biden's communication headaches

Boris Johnson told reporters on his way to the U.N. General Assembly on Sunday night he didn't believe it was likely that the U.S. would agree to lift its ban on vaccinated foreign travelers this week. Hours later, the White House did exactly that. Why it matters: For the second...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Movies
AFP

France vents over submarines but alone on world stage

Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the United States due to the loss of a mega-contract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense. After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from both Washington and Canberra for consultations. Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the United States, its historic ally. "When you get into a crisis like this, you better know where the exit is," he said.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Afghan resistance fighters take on lobbyist as they bring battle against the Taliban to Washington and appeal for money and weapons to continue their war

Resistance fighters in Afghanistan have a new weapon in their war against the Taliban: A Washington lobbyist. Representatives of the National Resistance Force are seeking military and financial help as they try to hold out against Afghanistan's new rulers. They have taken on Robert Stryk, who already represents several foreign...
POLITICS
Reuters

'He wanted to die rather than go back': a year of migration

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cold, hunger and danger. These are the conditions people face when they flee their countries, often risking their lives to escape circumstances ranging from poverty to war. About 4.2 million people were reported as stateless at the end of last year, although the true global figure...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban restrictions on work

Fears were mounting in Afghanistan on Monday as the Taliban tightened their grip on women's rights, slashing access to work and denying girls the right to secondary school education. In Herat, an education official insisted the issue of girls and women teachers returning to secondary school was a question of time, not policy.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy