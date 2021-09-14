Full Bloom: Horror Plants in "Little Joe" by Jessica Hausner

"Find your own way to slay." Amazon Prime Video has debuted four individual trailers for the next four films as part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse horror series. A "series of unique, unsettling thrillers, that showcase original genre stories from diverse casts and filmmakers," the first four films launched last year. The original concept for Welcome to the Blumhouse was a line-up of eight films - this is the second set of them arriving in October 2021 to finish up this original project. Arriving on Prime Video soon for viewing: Bingo Hell, starring Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, Joshua Caleb Johnson; Black as Night, starring Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, Keith David; Madres, starring Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill; and The Manor, starring Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett. Revisit the first series of films here, and add these next four to your "Watch List" for this year. Bingo Hell looks like it might be the best of the bunch in here, with its demonic bingo, but they all look pretty good. Check out all 4 films below.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO