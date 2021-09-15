CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal perspective, part 2

Cover picture for the articleThat’s what my cousin said after agreeing to talk with me on the record about his 35-year career in the CIA — or at least the parts of it he can tell without. divulging any state secrets. Having served under seven presidents, from Ronald Reagan to Joe Biden, he has,...

Related
Yellowhammer News

Cavanaugh on Biden vaccine mandate: ‘A desperate move to steal freedom from the American people’

Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) President Twinkle Cavanaugh lit into President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to mandate that the nation’s businesses require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Cavanaugh gave a fiery speech at Tuesday’s meeting of the PSC, comparing Biden’s action with other restrictive measures his...
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
holtvilletribune.com

Then & Now: Haugh’s Pentagon Perspective

NAF EL CENTRO — A little shaggier, maybe even a little softer around the edges, 52-year-old Kris Haugh is pretty much doing today what he was doing 20 years ago. Although on Sept. 11, 2001, the circumstances were far more dire, the prospect of death a bit more visceral, the future a lot more uncertain.
EL CENTRO, CA
Joe Biden
Ronald Reagan
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
#Cia
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
phillytrib.com

Hillary Clinton warned us this day would come

My response to the Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 decision allowing the Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect will be cold comfort to women in the state who have lost control over their bodies. Adequate words fall short of the mark even for me, a member of the Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington’s board of directors before joining The Post’s Editorial Board in 1990.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
citywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Politics
Washington Post

Milley’s revelation about Trump leaves us with five questions

We already knew the disgraced former president was suffering from the delusion that he won the 2020 election. We knew he tried to twist arms to overthrow the election. And we knew he refused for hours to call off the insurrectionists whom he inspired to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. What we did not know is how irresponsible so many other Republicans were and continue to be in tolerating and enabling him.
POTUS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has plunged to new depths, says a Washington Post editorial published Tuesday. The newspaper’s editorial board said DeSantis, a Donald Trump loyalist, had sunk to “a jaw-dropping level of cynicism” by aligning himself with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, campaigning against mask mandates and announcing fines for local governments that mandate vaccines for staff.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

'You have no power': Former VP Dan Quayle told Mike Pence he had to certify the 2020 election after getting pressure to overturn it by Trump, new book claims

Dan Quayle served as the US vice president from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. A Republican, Quayle also served as a US senator from Indiana between 1981 and 1989. He had advice for Mike Pence in 2020 as Trump stirred falsehoods about the presidential election. Desperate to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

U.S. Constitution doesn’t permit forced COVID-19 vaccinations

With the rise of the so-called Delta variant of COVID-19 and full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, leftist authoritarians in academia and the media have increased calls for forced vaccination of non-willing Americans under the penalty of criminal sanctions. Force and coercion are inherent in the use of government...
U.S. POLITICS
blogforarizona.net

‘Disappointing’ Sinema Is About To Face A Moment Of Truth On Senate Filibuster Rule

‘Disappointing’ Sinema Is About To Face A Moment Of Truth On Senate Filibuster Rule. Axios reports, Scoop: Sinema’s secret spreadsheets:. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is negotiating the size and scope of President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan armed with her own spreadsheets about the costs and tax hikes needed for each program, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. [Maybe she should actually ask her constituents what they want, instead of listening to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce which opposes the bill because of taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for the bill.]
CONGRESS & COURTS
talesbuzz.com

Kellyanne Conway told Trump that he didn’t have ‘swagger’ in 2020 and said his campaign resembled Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid: book

Kellyanne Conway was brutally honest with Trump about his 2020 campaign missteps, per a new book. “What you didn’t have this time was the hunger and the swagger,” she said of Trump’s 2020 run. During the summer phone call, Conway reportedly told Trump to stop focusing on election grievances. See...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

