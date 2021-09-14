CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I think even then it would have to be a perfect scenario - Metallica

By hokiehill1117
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready in town for a concert or the game in a town that could accommodate a concert right before or after the game for example. A national championship level game might carry the exposure sufficient to make it worth it for Metallica to show up just to play one song to kick off the game (and maybe a couple at 1/2 time). otherwise, they're not travelling, rehearsing and setting up just to play 1/2 of enter sandman at the start of a game. the video board message may be the best we can realistically ever expect to get.

I would think Lars would have always been sympathetic to the walk-on

For all the reasons you say. Another coach that loves him some walk-ons is Byrne at Harvard. For all the same reasons. They tend to be gritty, hard working, and realize that PT is earned and just having a chance to continue to be around the sport is a joy.
#The Video Board
Real chemistry and knowledge vs. manufactured dialogue...

What? Dude is funny as Hell, I thought. Previous guest (Willis) said maybe -- Skeets 09/20/2021 10:58PM. Favre just joined them…Peyton loves the game it’s contagious ** -- CAV itee 09/20/2021 9:59PM. My wife and I just found it. She hates football but loves to hear them -- plegard 09/20/2021...
1/4th of the top 16. glad the Dukies are so nauseatingly easy to despise.

While their haul this year is gaudy, isn't this generally good for us? -- 223 Page 09/21/2021 08:22AM. Count Ratface can lay it on thick in the recruiting pitch... ** -- ronoB 09/21/2021 08:02AM. Great angle! Duke recruits who actually get a degree: basketball failures ** -- Longlost 09/21/2021 08:00AM.
Does anyone think Beck is being groomed as Bronco's heir apparent?

I have to think Anae will hang it up when Mendenhall does. Love what Beck has been doing with our QB's, and would love to see that continue on if he is still here when coach decides he is done. I just hope BYU doesn't come calling before we get a chance to offer him the job. Being in the Big 12 now they are going to be a higher profile job.
Well, he has several years to get him more experience

Does anyone think Beck is being groomed as Bronco's heir apparent? -- Oregon Hoo 09/21/2021 12:46AM. Bronco is coach and I'm 100% behind him; the thread is kind of silly -- Quaker 09/21/2021 08:51AM. I prefer someone with a successful track record as a HC from a decent -- LTHoo...
Yeah, Nester had a great game in the trenches

He’s a better pro prospect than Hoffman or Moore and has a better ceiling -- uvabasher 09/20/2021 10:24PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
No one should watch the regular ESPN MNF broadcast anymore

The two Mannings doing the game on ESPN2 are awesome. Peyton just busted on the Patriots for cheating. Said he conferenced his receivers in the shower the week before his game with them because he knew his locker was bugged. [Post edited by hooincarolina at 09/20/2021 8:42PM]
Seems to me like someone that would surround himself with yes men.

Especially late in his career. Doubt he’s wanted or had anyone disagree with him in years. And i’m not picking on him now (although I do think he’s evil). it’s a common thing with people as successful as he has been - they hit a point where they are their own cult.
Had great trip to Motown. Had few fans wish they could trade coaches with

Us. Seems WV fans are pretty down on their coaches as well. Overall, few friendly jabs here and there but had many great interactions as well. Glad I made the trip. Tough one to swallow as should have won but I have pretty low expectations given last few years - makes these easy to move on from.
Can players suddenly start shedding blocks when they couldn’t before

Doesn’t sound like the coaches have a clue what happened or -- djp 09/20/2021 8:03PM. Can players suddenly start shedding blocks when they couldn’t before -- hooincarolina 09/20/2021 8:46PM. Not necessarily true. Can change emphasis and if prep was a problem, -- Maupin233 09/20/2021 10:39PM. You must log in before...
If you can’t hate on scheyer then you aren’t trying hard enough.

Duke's inability to get to the FF with a generational talent like Zion (and -- alleyoop hoo 09/21/2021 12:32AM. I can't hate on Scheyer. He was a really good player that played out of -- Charleston Cav 09/20/2021 8:17PM. The first thing that always comes to mind is "Scheyer Face"...
The high standards of Eers. Lol.

Went to the Game Saturday. First time ever going to Morgantown. First of -- hokiesx6 09/20/2021 6:51PM. I'd love it if the series got going again. It's been too long. ** -- reestuart 09/20/2021 5:19PM. VT message board fans credit the Lane atmosphere vs UNC and discount WVU's -- soflahokie...
My experience . . . It all comes with practice

I have two experiences in 40 years with switching dexterity from one side to the other. One quite trivial borne of necessity and one a significant task accomplished out of desire. Take it for what you will. Trivial Matter: I have switched primary chewing sides several times in my life....
Thanks for clarifying and expanding on your original post.

Because the most admirable thing in life, sports, and competition is the person or group who never gives up. It’s always a far more compelling story than the front runner, the favorite, the dominator. I think we know that those qualities — resilience, tenacity, commitment, solidarity — are at the heart of a meaningful existence. Therefore, when we see these virtues manifest in sports (which is a symbolic proxy for other forms of struggle), it resonates — deeply.
SPORTS

