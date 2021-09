Texas condominium and townhome sales rose between July 2020 and June 2021, compared to the same period the previous year, according to the 2021 edition of the Texas Condominium Sales Report released by Texas Realtors. The number of condominiums sold across the state increased 41 percent to 17,152 sales, while townhome sales grew 36.4 percent to 11,508 sales. The report analyzes condominium and townhome data for the entire state as well as Austin-Round Rock, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, El Paso, Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, McAllen-Edinburg-Mission and San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan statistical areas.

