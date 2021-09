As Google gets ready to release the final version of Android 12, we've seen a constantly increasing number of Google apps getting Material You overhauls, including Google Clock, Google Calculator, and Google's Phone app. Even more apps that haven't received their respective revamp yet will have one coming soon. Last month, we learned that Google was working on a Material You UI overhaul of Google Translate. Back then, it looked good but fairly rough and unfinished. The redesign is still not available, but new screenshots have surfaced today, showing that the new Google Translate design is quickly coming into shape.

