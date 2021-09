PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For 7 seasons, Sam Sachs worked as a Portland Park Ranger and also served as the city’s Human Rights Commissioner from 2013 to 2015. He spoke with KOIN 6 News a day after two park rangers were inside their city truck on SE 72nd near Woodstock when two bullets hit the side of the truck, one of which was very close to the driver’s door.