The new Texas law that bans most abortions uses a method employed by Texas and other states to enforce racist Jim Crow laws in the 19th and 20th centuries that aimed to disenfranchise African Americans. Rather than giving state officials, such as the police, the power to enforce the law, the Texas law instead allows […] The post Jim Crow tactics reborn in Texas abortion law appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO