Kris Bryant refused to close the door on a Chicago Cubs reunion upon his first return to Wrigley Field as a member of the Giants. That’s…not a great idea. Bryant is expected to be paid upwards of $20 million a year come free agency, and the Cubs don’t necessary have the money or timeline to afford such a contract. While Ka-Boom has had a nice bounce-back season for both the Cubs and San Francisco Giants, it’s worth questioning just what type of team he’d benefit the most.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO