Nintendo Switch Update Enables Bluetooth Audio Devices

By Paul Lombardo
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a tweet today, Nintendo of America announced it was finally cutting the cord with the Nintendo Switch's newest update by allowing Bluetooth audio devices to connect to the console, providing Switch owners with a much-desired feature. Now, Nintendo Switch owners can use video applications like Pokemon TV on the...

