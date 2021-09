The Georgia's men’s golf team opened its season with a trip to Pebble Beach, California in The Carmel Cup on Friday. Trent Phillips led the way for Georgia as he shot a 6-under 66. The senior started off hot with five birdies on his first six holes. He concluded his round on the par-72, 6,828-yard Pebble Beach Golf Course two shots ahead of Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin and Arkansas’ Will Gibson.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO