‘Tough Situation': Rising COVID Cases Aren't the Only Strain on Hospitals Right Now

By Oscar Margain
NECN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitals and clinics are near a breaking point yet again, and COVID-19 isn't the only factor. There are more and more people landing in urgent and emergency care and not enough medical staff to handle it, experts at major hospitals across Massachusetts said. "It's a tough situation for all of...

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
whdh.com

NH hospital says ER is over 100% capacity as COVID cases rise

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — One New Hampshire hospital said its emergency department has been at over 100% capacity this week because of rising COVID-19 cases. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover also said its resources are stretched because it’s short-staffed and there’s been an increase in other patients who had delayed getting medical help.
Wired

As Covid Cases Rise, So Do Hospital-Related Infections

Last month, a 46-year-old military veteran in Houston died of pancreatitis, an urgent but treatable condition, while waiting to be admitted to a hospital overwhelmed with unvaccinated Covid patients. Last week, the governor of Hawaii signed an executive order releasing the state’s hospitals from liability if they turn away sick patients because they have no room. On Monday, the Idaho state health department declared “crisis standards of care,” a triage system that allows hospitals with no spare beds to decide which patients they will accept.
WKRG

Pediatric COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The number of children battling COVID-19 in Alabama hospitals is hitting record numbers. According to Danne Howard with the Alabama Hospital Association, there are currently 56 children in the hospital battling COVID. She said they are closely watching the pediatric numbers, which keep going up day after day.
KGET 17

Rise in COVID-19 cases expected to lead to more hospitalizations in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local hospitals are implementing emergency surge plans to prioritize health care to those that desperately need intensive care. “Pregnant women are being admitted, we’re seeing children in our PICU [and] some in our regular pediatric department,” Dignity Health Chief Nurse Executive Terri Church said. “They’re seeing patients much younger than what they saw in the past.”
Fosters Daily Democrat

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital overflows as COVID cases surge. Concern for staff rises, too.

DOVER — A surge in COVID-19 cases is overwhelming the staff at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Only a few months ago, Wentworth-Douglass staff reported zero coronavirus cases. In the past week, officials said, the hospital has been consistently over 100% capacity in its Emergency Department. On Wednesday the hospital reached 140% of capacity in the department as the delta variant of the virus has led to rising numbers nationally.
DOVER, NH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Steady As New Cases, Hospitalizations, Deaths Rise

Tarrant County’s COVID-19 vaccine demand is slowly increasing but there’s also an increase in new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, according to the county public health director. The county reported 1,725 new cases on Tuesday. According to the latest county data, 26% of the hospital beds in Tarrant County are occupied...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Hospital leaders urge vaccinations as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Ohio

OHIO — The Ohio Children's Hospital Association said kids are being hospitalized at an alarming rate due to COVID-19 and hospital workers are being overworked. On Tuesday, CEOs and hospital administrators of the OCHA begged Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine and wear masks as hospitals around the state see a spike in coronavirus cases amongst kids.
OHIO STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko hospital strained by influx of Covid patients

ELKO – Covid hospitalizations continued to surge this week, with numbers reaching pre-vaccination pandemic levels and forcing Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to suspend some elective surgeries. CEO Steve Simpson told the Elko City Council that the hospital’s Covid ward is designed to handle about 11 patients, and there were 17...
ELKO, NV

