Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 22:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA, UNION AND FAYETTE COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA THROUGH 130 AM EDT At 1248 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Glenwood, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Connersville, Brookville, Liberty, West College Corner, Glenwood, Lake Santee, Salem, Waterloo, Blooming Grove, Columbia, Metamora, Bunker Hill, Brownsville, Laurel, Dunlapsville, Whitewater State Park, Goodwins Corner, Mounds State Recreation Area, Mettel Field and Cottage Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH