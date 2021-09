A weak front will continue to fall apart across our region. In the meantime, just a few showers will be possible with the heating of the day. Most areas will stay dry. This evening, high pressure to our north will begin to influence our weather a bit more. Easterly winds will steer in a cool, moist air flow off of the Atlantic. This will introduce more cloud cover, a slightly cooler air mass, and the chance for a few showers tonight into Monday. Some spotty, light rain may be around for some during the morning commute.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO