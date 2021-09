One member of the New England Patriots did not come away particularly impressed with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Sunday. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson said the plan had been to confuse and unsettle Tagovailoa. He hinted at part of the reason with a clear shot at the Miami quarterback, essentially saying that when defenses take away Tagovailoa’s first read, the young QB throws up a prayer.

