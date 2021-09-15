CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sexual harassment liability has been significantly expanded for small businesses

By Samuel Burke
Denton Record-Chronicle
Cover picture for the articleIn the last legislative session, changes to the Texas Labor Code were made that could have significant impacts on small employers. Historically, Title VII and the Texas Labor Code that had mirrored its provisions that prohibit discrimination based on race, sex, religion or national origin have not applied to small employers. Title VII, the federal law prohibiting discrimination in the workplace, does not apply to employers with 15 or fewer employees. Until Sept. 1 this year, the Texas Labor Code provisions prohibiting discrimination in the workplace also did not apply to employers with 15 or less employees. No longer.

