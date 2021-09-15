CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House considers vaccine mandate for domestic, international air travel: Report

By Seth Lemon
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

While crafting the new vaccine and testing requirements the White House imposed on businesses last week, top aides urged the Biden administration to consider requiring air travelers to be vaccinated before boarding an airplane.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

New York Lawmakers Push Biden Administration For Air Travel Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local lawmakers are pushing President Biden to expand his administration’s vaccine mandate to air travel. CBS2’s Thalia Perez has more on efforts to get the proposal off the ground. “From July 24 to Sept. 9, the vaccination rate in the United States only grew by 4%,” said U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres. Torres and New York City Councilmember Mark Levine are pushing to mandate COVID vaccines for air travelers. “It is a very small inconvenience to ask people to flash an app or a vaccine card as they get on a flight,” Levine said. “It is such a sensible policy.” Both lawmakers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

White House encouraging state, local COVID-19 vaccine mandates

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is advocating for state and local leaders to enact COVID-19 vaccine mandates, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday. "We're encouraging everyone ... from the private and public sector to take actions to require vaccination," she said,...
POTUS
TODAY.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he 'would support' a vaccine mandate for air travel

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he would support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for traveling on airplanes. "I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated," he said in a clip of an interview with theSkimm's podcast, which targets millennial women.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Times

Industry pushes back on Fauci, proposed air-travel vaccine mandate

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci reportedly revealed that he would back COVID-19 vaccine mandates for air travel, causing some in the industry to push back this week. Dr. Fauci said in an interview with the “Skimm This” podcast, “if you want to get on a plane and travel...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Ezekiel Emanuel
Person
Anthony Fauci
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

White House: Companies that flout Biden’s vaccine mandate face ‘significant’ fines

Companies that refuse to comply with President Biden’s vaccine-or-testing mandate will face “quite significant” fines that exceed $10,000 for each violation, the White House said Friday. Mr. Biden told the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue rules mandating firms with 100 or more workers to require vaccination or weekly...
POTUS
Fox News

Biden vaccine mandate marks another White House flip-flop

President Biden announced Thursday that all employers with more than 100 workers will be forced to either require employees to have coronavirus vaccinations or test unvaccinated employees weekly, despite White House statements in July that such mandates were "not the role" of the federal government. Biden's directive, which is expected...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#The White House#The Washington Post#Niaid#Pod Save America#Americans
The Independent

House Democrat proposes bill requiring Covid-19 vaccines for air travel and Amtrak

People traveling through US airports and on all planes operating in the US would have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or test negative for the disease within 72 hours of travel under legislation proposed by a Democratic lawmaker in the House of Representatives.A bill proposed by US Rep Don Beyer – the “Safe Travel Act” – would impose vaccine requirements for domestic air travel as well as travel on Amtrak, the passenger rail service. The requirements would also apply to staff.His bill would direct the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration “to take such actions as are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matt Lillywhite

Another Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
White House
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
sflcn.com

Congresswoman Wilson Response to Haitian Migrants Seeking Asylum in Texas

[MIAMI[ – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson issued the following statement in response to reports of Haitian migrants seeking asylum in Del Rio, Texas:. “It was deeply dismaying to learn that tens of thousands of Haitians are huddling under a Texas bridge and that more are expected. It takes a particular level of desperation to escape the conditions at home to make such a perilous journey, especially with children in tow. Sadly, Haitians and asylum seekers from other nations have chosen to do so in the hope of entering the United States, only to find themselves in this very dire predicament. I am extremely concerned about their welfare and what is fast becoming a growing international humanitarian crisis.
TEXAS STATE
sciencebasedmedicine.org

Intubations and Accusations: Doctors were “just going crazy, and intubating people who did not have to be intubated”

My first article on famed Stanford epidemiologist Dr. John Ioannidis discussed his flawed fatality calculations that required over 100% of New York City’s population to be infected with the virus, as well as his claim (later promoted by QAnon accounts) that death certificates couldn’t be trusted, as many COVID-19 victims were dying with the virus not from the virus. Looking back on my pleonastic article and the myriad of false claims I discussed, one has stuck in my mind more than the others. In that article, I noted Dr. Ioannidis’s appearance on the Plenary Session Podcast where he said (at 1:37:25) that “a lot of lives” were lost early in the pandemic in part because of doctors “not knowing how to use mechanical ventilation, just going crazy, and intubating people who did not have to be intubated”. Dr. Ioannidis did not provide any evidence for this claim, nor did the podcast host, who agreed with him.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy