Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Allen; Woodson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Woodson and Allen Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Gridley to 6 miles northwest of Humboldt. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Iola, Humboldt, Yates Center, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Neosho Falls, Savonburg, Elsmore, Mildred, Bassett, Batesville, Petrolia, Rose, Iola Airport and Piqua. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH