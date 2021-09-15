CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Stafford by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Stafford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Stafford County through 1215 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near St. John, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stafford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

