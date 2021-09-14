CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotty McCreery Releases a New Damn Song Before His Album Arrives Friday

Cover picture for the articleScotty McCreery‘s new album, Same Truck, arrives this Friday…. …but before we get to the release day Scotty is sharing another song from the project with his fans. “Damn Strait” is one of the 12 tracks on the album that comes out on Friday. Scotty likes mixing in the new...

Scotty McCreery has released a new song called “Damn Strait” from his upcoming album, Same Truck, due out this Friday (September 17th). He will perform the song on NBC’s Today show next Tuesday (September 21st) during the third hour. Scotty, who didn't write the song, said,”Every now and then you hear a song that sounds so much like you. I grew up as a huge George Strait fan, and when I heard this song, I raised my hand to say, ‘I want this one.’ Every country fan has a George Strait story, and everyone has a memory attached to their favorite songs.” In fact, Scotty credits “King George” with his current career path. He said, “The first country music concert I ever went to was George Strait, Reba and Lee Ann Womack. When I saw that show, I said, ‘I’m gonna do that one day.'” The lead single from Same Truck, “You Time,” continues to climb the charts at Country radio and currently sits at Number Four on both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase radio charts.
