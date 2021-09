It turns out that there is one thing that can slow down UF quarterback Anthony Richardson – his own right hamstring. Richardson slowed down during the final 15 yards or so of his 80-yard touchdown run at South Florida on Saturday. He hobbled off of the field while holding the back of his leg after he crossed the goal line. He visited the trainer and returned to the sideline with a wrap on his leg for the remainder of the game. He was still walking gingerly when he got on the bus to head back to Gainesville after the game.

