Shiloh earns four-set win over Wilton-Wing

San Marcos Academy took a 37-12 victory inside Ingram Stadium on Thursday, improving to 2-0 on the season. “When (head coach Chris) Chacon was putting his schedule together, he really wanted to schedule up the first two games so that our guys would be battle tested as we worked our way toward district,” assistant coach Toby Wade said. “Tribe is a big, physical, hard-nosed team, and like Fredericksburg Heritage last week, a program with a great tradition and a very good coaching staff. We went into the game without three key players, but our guys just took the 'next man up' mentality and we really played well. The offense made big play after big play, and the defense took care of business, giving up one touchdown in the first quarter and then shutting down Tribe afterward until the last minute of the game. These guys have worked hard all summer, and their confidence and toughness has increased weekly. We have the potential to be a very good team this season.”

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO