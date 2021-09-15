CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiloh earns four-set win over Wilton-Wing

By SCOTT THROLSON Bismarck Tribune
Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilton-Wing got off to a fast start, but Shiloh Christian finished strong in posting a 3-1 Region 5 volleyball victory on Tuesday night. The Miners used a big 11-0 run to jump out to an early lead, winning the opening set 25-13. The Skyhawks battled back, winning the next three...

bismarcktribune.com

uofoathletics.com

Eagles Fall In Memphis Road Match

Records: University of the Ozarks (3-2-0), Rhodes College (4-3-0) Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The Eagles took a 2-0 road loss Sunday afternoon against Rhodes College in Memphis. The Lynx would score a goal in the 37th minute to take momentum heading into halftime. From there, Rhodes scored in the 75th minute. The Eagles took 11 shots in the match and forced the Rhodes goalkeeper to make three saves. Daniel Lyon was on the attack in the match and posted five shots, with two on frame.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Marcos Daily Record

Bears earn 2nd win of season over Bastrop Tribe

San Marcos Academy took a 37-12 victory inside Ingram Stadium on Thursday, improving to 2-0 on the season. “When (head coach Chris) Chacon was putting his schedule together, he really wanted to schedule up the first two games so that our guys would be battle tested as we worked our way toward district,” assistant coach Toby Wade said. “Tribe is a big, physical, hard-nosed team, and like Fredericksburg Heritage last week, a program with a great tradition and a very good coaching staff. We went into the game without three key players, but our guys just took the 'next man up' mentality and we really played well. The offense made big play after big play, and the defense took care of business, giving up one touchdown in the first quarter and then shutting down Tribe afterward until the last minute of the game. These guys have worked hard all summer, and their confidence and toughness has increased weekly. We have the potential to be a very good team this season.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
wwuvikings.com

Four-Set Win Over Chaminade Completes Perfect Weekend

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The No. 14 nationally-ranked Western Washington University volleyball team wrapped up a perfect weekend in the season-opening WWU Invitational with a four-set victory over Chaminade University Sunday on WECU Court in Carver Gym. The Vikings improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18...
BELLINGHAM, WA
koxe.com

Lady Lions Earn Three Set Volleyball Win

The Brownwood Lady Lions were forced to overcome deficits in the first and third sets, but answered the call en route to a 25-23, 25-14, 25-23 sweep of the Midland Christian Lady Mustangs Tuesday night at Warren Gym. The Lady Lions’ Friday home match against Jim Ned has been cancelled,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Salem#Miners
Mountain Press

Highlanders earn first win of the season over Roadrunners

KNOXVILLE — Gatlinburg-Pittman came out on top over Austin-East on Friday night by a score of 44-27. The Highlanders, who earned their first victory of the season, were led by sophomore quarterback Brady Hammonds in the win as he tossed four touchdown passes to four different receivers. “I am proud...
GATLINBURG, TN
ecrecord.com

Lady Clippers start season with wins over Wilton-Wing; New Salem-Almont

Strasburg-Zeeland opened the season by sweeping Wilton- Wing, 3-0, in Strasburg on Aug. 31. The Lady Clippers dominated the match, surrendering just 32 points over the three sets. Strasburg-Zeeland used a 7-0 run behind the serving of Grace Haak in the opening set to open up a 9-2 advantage, and later, kills by Becky Wikenheiser and Shelby Vander Vorst extended […]
STRASBURG, ND
Boonville Daily News

Lady Pirates win in four sets in home opener against Centralia

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team left it all on the floor Tuesday night in the home opener against the Centralia Panthers. After starting out the season with one win and one loss in conference play, the Lady Pirates couldn’t have played any better while winning the first-two sets of the match against Centralia. However, after losing their focus in set three, Boonville responded with high energy again in the final set to beat the Panthers in four 25-14, 25-19, 25-27 and 25-14.
CENTRALIA, MO
kmaland.com

College Volleyball (9/5): Missouri takes four-set win over USD

(KMAland) -- Missouri was a winner over South Dakota in regional college volleyball action on Sunday. Missouri (2-4): Missouri knocked off South Dakota (0-3) in four sets. Kaylee Cox had 21 kills and 14 digs while Emily Brown finished with 25 digs and Nicole Alford passed out 42 assists in the win.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal Review

Mounties earn SAC win over Hot Dogs

NEW MARKET — Lightning across the northern sky interrupted Southmont and Frankfort in girls’ soccer on Tuesday night, but it didn’t matter as the Mounties held a 2-0 lead when the game was called due to incoming inclement weather with 17 minutes to play. Hanna Nichols and Lillie Odum pushed...
FRANKFORT, IN
cpioneer.com

CHS earns 32-16 win over Durant

The Cascade football team flashed its depth and experience on offense Sept. 3 as the Cougars dazzled Durant Wildcat defenders with one long run after another in a 32-16 victory at home. The Cougars were without standout running back, Jack Menster, but still totaled gaudy rushing numbers behind the stellar...
CASCADE, IA
chatsports.com

VB | SMC Snags First Home Win, Beats Roadrunners in Four Sets

Saint Mary's College of California, Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners, Moraga, San Francisco, McKeon Pavilion, Saint Mary's Gaels, Saint Mary's Gaels men's basketball, California. MORAGA, Calif. — After dropping their home opener last weekend, Saint Mary's Volleyball made good on their second home match of the season. Playing with some fire...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kmvt

Wood River earns 3-1 win over Canyon Ridge

The game was the first open to full capacity at Albertson's Stadium since 2019. Head Coach Jon Helmandollar is in his first year back with the Trojans and credits the work his players put in in the offseason. Sports. CSI sweeps Treasure Valley. Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:09 AM...
GOLF
Swift County Monitor

Montevideo rallies for four-game win over Braves

The Benson volleyball team fell to Montevideo in its second match of the season last Thursday night at home. The Braves won the first game 25-23 and led 24-20 in the second before the Thunderhawks came roaring back to sweep the final three games and go home with a 23-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19 victory.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
nsudemons.com

Resilient Lady Demons earn five-set win at Grambling

GRAMBLING – Northwestern State showed fight and an abundance of resilience on Wednesday night to come back from a two-set deficit for a 3-2 (20-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 15-11) road win at Grambling. Three of the five sets were decided by four points or less, including the pressure-packed fourth that...
GRAMBLING, LA
Globe Gazette

Eagles trying to get over 'mental block' to earn more wins

Leah Aitchison sees the talent of West Hancock's volleyball team every day in practice. The senior is a 6-foot hitter and a returning starter. Quinn Harle and Maddie Bruggeman are each 5-foot-10 as front row hitters. The Eagles' two setters played in a total of 22 matches a season ago.
VOLLEYBALL
thesunflower.com

Shockers extend winning streak to four games with victory over Kent State

Wichita State defeated Kent State in four sets (25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-14) to open up the Kansas Invitational on Friday afternoon in Lawerence, Kansas. The victory extended WSU’s winning streak to four games to open up the season. The victory was WSU’s first action since withdrawing from the SD Invite...
WICHITA, KS
herdzone.com

No. 10 Men’s Soccer Nets Four Goals in Win Over ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The 10th-ranked Marshall men's soccer team puts up multiple goals again in a 4-1 road win over the East Tennessee State Bucs, Tuesday night from Summer-Taylors Stadium. Four different players scored for the Herd as Marshall has put up at least two goals in each match...
SOCCER
bellarmine.edu

Knights win thriller over Mountaineers, fall in four to 49ers

BOONE, N.C.—The Bellarmine volleyball team wrapped up the Mountaineer Classic by defeating host Appalachian State and dropping a four-setter to the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday afternoon in the Holmes Convocation Center. The Knights started their day by posting a thrilling five-set victory over the Mountaineers that was capped off by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Technician Online

Wolfpack defense earns high marks in shutout win over USF

The NC State football team kicked off its 2021 season with a resounding 45-0 win over the South Florida Bulls on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack defense did its part in the victory, keeping the Bulls off the board and holding them to 271 yards of total offense. The Pack was also able to get off the field effectively, holding the Bulls to 3-16 on third down, which gave the offense more opportunities, while also forcing three turnovers. It was an impressive performance on the whole, and here is a group-by-group breakdown of how the defense performed.
RALEIGH, NC

