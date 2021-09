SALIDA, Colo (CBS4) – Barry Morphew, charged with the murder of his wife, is now free on bond. Morphew, 53, was flanked by his daughters as he left the Chaffee County Detention facility on Monday. While they declined to comment, Morphew and his daughters were all smiles. On Friday, Judge Patrick Murphy set bond for Morphew at $500,000, all cash, which he was not allowed post until noon on Monday. (credit: CBS) Morphew’s defense requested he be allowed to reside in Gunnison County closer to one of his two daughters, but the judge declined stating he wanted Morphew to stay close by in...

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO