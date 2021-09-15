CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

‘Tough Situation': Rising COVID Cases Aren't the Only Strain on Hospitals Right Now

By Oscar Margain
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitals and clinics are near a breaking point yet again, and COVID-19 isn't the only factor. There are more and more people landing in urgent and emergency care and not enough medical staff to handle it, experts at major hospitals across Massachusetts said. "It's a tough situation for all of...

Jessica Hammaker
4d ago

I bet if the truth were to be told Massachusetts has a nursing shortage they've got the beds they just don't have the staff

Jan A. Walbring
3d ago

The mandate for vaccination is taking its toll. Biden has put healthcare between a rock and a hard spot. Such is life with Dementia Jo.

