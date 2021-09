Data is the fuel for models but you may have witnessed situations where there is no data but solely a domain expert’s that can very well describe or even predict “the situation” given the circumstances. I will summarize the concepts of knowledge-driven models in terms of Bayesian probabilistic, followed by a hands-on tutorial to demonstrate the steps of converting an expert’s knowledge into a Bayesian model with the goal to make inferences. I will use the Sprinkler system to conceptually explain the steps in the process: from knowledge to model. I will end with a discussion about the challenges of complex knowledge-driven models, and the systematic errors that can occur due to questioning and extracting knowledge. All examples are created using the python library bnlearn.

