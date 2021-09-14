Data Science Project — Marketing Analytics & Data-Driven Solutions
Using Python to conduct EDA, perform statistical analysis, visualize insights, and present data-driven solutions to Chief Marketing Officer in the company. I’m a data analyst, and the Chief Marketing Officer has told me that previous marketing campaigns have not been as effective as they were expected to be. I need to analyze the data set to understand this problem and propose data-driven solutions.towardsdatascience.com
Comments / 0