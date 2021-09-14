Data Science Project — Marketing Analytics & Data-Driven Solutions

What you don’t know can hurt your teams—and your company’s bottom line. That’s why successful companies use data to empower their software engineers and to measure their impact. Ideally, this data provides powerful insights on what your software engineers should do to optimize application performance, build new features, and prevent problems that can lead to service outages, bugs, and lost customers from suboptimal experiences. Whether that’s analyzing website traffic to optimize the performance of your web pages, benchmarking to ensure that your code runs efficiently, or using observability to detect anomalies, you need a continuous stream of all of your telemetry data—metrics, events, logs, and traces—to empower your engineers to plan, build, deploy, and run great software.

