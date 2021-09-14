CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Science Project — Marketing Analytics & Data-Driven Solutions

Cover picture for the articleUsing Python to conduct EDA, perform statistical analysis, visualize insights, and present data-driven solutions to Chief Marketing Officer in the company. I’m a data analyst, and the Chief Marketing Officer has told me that previous marketing campaigns have not been as effective as they were expected to be. I need to analyze the data set to understand this problem and propose data-driven solutions.

SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sensyne launches SENSIGHT A Real World Patient Data Analytics Platform For The Life Science And Healthcare Industries

Pioneers New Model, Democratizing Life Science Research by Dramatically Lowering Financial Barrier to Accessing Insights from Global Database of High-Quality, De-identified Patient Data. Provides AI Research Capability across a Broad Range of Diseases and Enables International, Professional Collaboration across the Life-Sciences and Healthcare Sectors to Drive Improved Patient Care, Reduce...
SCIENCE
mobileworldlive.com

Opening Keynote: Empowering a Data-Driven Society

They say crisis accelerates innovations, presents a choice. Prioritizing innovation is the key to unlocking post crisis growth. AI, growing 5G landscape, Big Data, and IoT shapes the future and transforms lives rapidly and now it’s time to reconnect, to reimagine a more connected society. Alexander Chub, CEO, Russian Towers.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Getting to the Heart of Data-Driven Experience Optimization

“Without data, you’re just another person with an opinion.” ― W. Edwards Demming. According to the 2021 CMO Survey, 72% of marketers believe that marketing’s role has increased in importance because of the pandemic. And despite a slight decrease in marketing spending over the last year, overall marketing expenditures are expected to grow by 14.3% — with digital spend growing the most at 10.1%.
ECONOMY
chartercollege.edu

What to Know About Data-Driven Decision Making

A good business decision can lead to a great partnership, the development of a new product, or a windfall for your company. But the wrong decision can lead to budget cuts, layoffs, and a potential shutdown. How can you predict what move will be right and which will be wrong? “Data-driven decision making” can help you make the right choice. That’s when you use facts, statistics, and metrics to make informed business decisions. You can learn about data-driven decision making in a good business administration program and hone your skills over time with some real-world experience.
ECONOMY
newrelic.com

Empower Your Engineers with a Data-Driven Approach

What you don’t know can hurt your teams—and your company’s bottom line. That’s why successful companies use data to empower their software engineers and to measure their impact. Ideally, this data provides powerful insights on what your software engineers should do to optimize application performance, build new features, and prevent problems that can lead to service outages, bugs, and lost customers from suboptimal experiences. Whether that’s analyzing website traffic to optimize the performance of your web pages, benchmarking to ensure that your code runs efficiently, or using observability to detect anomalies, you need a continuous stream of all of your telemetry data—metrics, events, logs, and traces—to empower your engineers to plan, build, deploy, and run great software.
COMPUTERS
Government Technology

Data Governance, Business Analytics Drive Smart IT Decisions

Suppose you had a clean slate to work with. How would government IT look different? How could it be improved upon? We asked state and local government technology leaders just that question. It’s more than just a thought exercise. Their clean-slate wish lists help to paint a picture of what...
COMPUTERS
Berkeleyan Online

Advanced Data Analytics & Visualization Bootcamp | Online

Registration for Advanced Data Analytics & Visualization Bootcamp | Online coming soon. Be the first to learn about future workshops. Data is ubiquitous and the ability to analyze it reproducibly and at scale is crucial for businesses and nonprofits alike. The data analytics and visualization bootcamp is for those who’ve reached the limits of point-and-click software and are ready to explore the power of analyzing data with code. In today’s employment ecosystem, this is a key skill for professional data analysts.
BERKELEY, CA
InformationWeek

Lessons in Becoming Data Driven

Enterprise organizations understand harnessing the insights from data to make better business decisions can provide a competitive edge, particularly in the new digital economy. Advanced analytics and AI can drive recommendation engines, better customer service, insights into the best product and service development avenues, protection against fraud and cyberattacks, and plenty more.
ECONOMY
mining-technology.com

Brightloom Launches Data-Driven Customer Growth Platform

Concept: San Francisco’s restaurant tech startup Brightloom has released a first-of-its-kind end-to-end, cloud-based SaaS platform called Customer Growth Platform (CGP) for restaurants, retailers and consumer brands. The platform aims to empower brands to understand customer sentiments and generate customized marketing content that maximizes spending. Nature of Disruption: The Brightloom platform...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
martechseries.com

Actionable Data is a Marketing Advantage – 3 Steps to Create A Data-Driven Culture

Data maximization is the critical differentiator in modern marketing. Today’s marketers obsess over metrics to identify untapped opportunities, fuel optimization strategies, and trigger automated, multi-channel customer engagements. It’s the foundation and catalyst for reliable performance improvement – data feeds both the technology and the teams executing strategic marketing plans that...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Napkyn Analytics Announces Bronze Sponsorship of Marketing Analytics and Data Science (MADS) 2021

Napkyn Analytics to participate in MADS 2021, as a Bronze Sponsor. Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform, today announced it is a Bronze sponsor of informa’s Marketing Analytics and Data Analytics 2021 conference. MADS gathering of thought leaders, industry experts and partners in marketing analytics and data sciene will deliver two days of innovation, insights, ideas and inspiration at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, in Palm Beach, Florida October 25-26, 2021.
PALM BEACH, FL
rstudio.com

The Advantages of Code-First Data Science

2021-09-16 Categories: Data Science Leadership Tags: Code-First. RStudio has worked with hundreds of different data science teams, and we’ve seen three key strategies that help maximize their productivity and impact:. Adopting open source as the core of their work. Leading with a Code-First approach. Implementing a centralized data science infrastructure.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
cuereport.com

Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025

Latest update on Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT industry. With the classified Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
SOFTWARE
yale.edu

Health Informatics, Data Science and Reproducibility

The science of informatics drives innovation-defining approaches to information and knowledge management in biomedical research, clinical care and public health. YSPH researchers introduce, develop and evaluate new biomedically motivated methods in areas as diverse as data mining, natural language or text processing, cognitive science, human-computer interaction, decision support, databases and algorithms for analyzing large amounts of data generated in public health, clinical research and genomics/proteomics.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

How to Generate Professional API Docs in Minutes from Docstrings

Producing high-quality documentation can be made easy and intuitive with the help of a little Python package. Include Markdown and LaTeX too. We all love good and comprehensive documentation when we use a new library (or re-use our favorite one for the millionth time), don’t we?. Imagine how would you...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Why you should try something else than Airflow for data pipeline orchestration

Let’s evaluate AWS step functions, Google workflows, Prefect next to Airflow. While Airflow has dominated the market in terms of usage and community size as a data orchestrator pipeline, it’s pretty old and wasn’t designed initially to meet some of the needs we have today. Airflow is still a great product, but the article's goal is to raise awareness on the alternative and what the perfect orchestration tool would be for your data use case. Let’s evaluate AWS step functions, Google workflows, Prefect next to Airflow.
SOFTWARE

