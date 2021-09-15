CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York IT Head Accused of Mining for Cryptocurrency On the Job

By Hopkins
 5 days ago
Bitcoin is a controversial digital currency that can be sent from user to user through a network, without the need for a bank or mediator. The value is guaranteed by the network of users, though the actual value of the coins that are mined can be very volatile. Mining for cryptocurrency can also be very expensive process. Now, one IT supervisor, in the state of New York, is accused of costing the local government thousand of dollars in bills in a cryptocurrency scheme. What happened?

