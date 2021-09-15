Obesity after 50

My maintenance calories is 1966 per day. Cutting that by 500 calories daily puts me back at 1466 which is roughly where I started. Yet, even though my net cal is averaging that amount, I'm still not losing the average pound per week and I've gained back the 10 lbs I originally lost. I was eating back most of my exercise calories in that time frame too that averaged to my maintenance calories so maybe that has something to do with it? At some point I bumped up my daily intake by 100 calories daily and that helped but it always slows down if not stalls despite having kept my activities consistent including fasting. As of the past 2 weeks I've bumped up my calories again to around 1600 but reduced my exercise too because I'm getting tired of doing the same thing. My BMR is roughly 1638. I stopped eating back exercise calories the past week in lieu of increasing my daily in take. I don't feel as hungry and I'm full. My net cal is averaging around 1350 to 1450 daily.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO