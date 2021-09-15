CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obesity after 50

I was wondering how to start exercising for the first time? I am 52 years old and obese and I have lived a sedentary lifestyle for years and I want to change that?. 1. It would be wise to consult a doctor before doing anything drastic. 2. Educate yourself on...

Newsweek

Why Am I Always Hungry?

"Why am I so hungry" is a question many of us have asked ourselves over the last year as coronavirus has meant our daily routines and rhythms have changed.
myfitnesspal.com

Breakast Before or After Walk?

Hey everyone, Jaz here. 38 year old F who searched Google for answers and became confused by the amount of conflicting information. Interested to know others thoughts/facts on morning walks on an empty stomach or after my morning shake. Thanks. Replies. Posts: 3,097 Member. Best suggestion would be to try...
myfitnesspal.com

"50 by 50" Birthday Challenge

This is my first ever MFP post! I've been consistently using the site for a little over a year now and admiring many of your success stories. I thought it was time to share my own. Last year I knew I had my big 50th birthday coming up in Sept...
EatThis

The #1 Best Exercise for Slimming Down After 50, Says Science

Here's a "fun" party fact: According to the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), people lose 10% of their muscle mass by age 50. This doesn't just affect your posture and strength (although those are affected too)—it can also have surprising implications for your weight. Why? Blame your metabolism. Muscle...
foxbaltimore.com

Childhood obesity rises during the COVID-19 pandemic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone. In children, we're seeing childhood obesity rates have increased significantly. The biggest jump is in kids ages five-to-11, who gained an average of more than 5 pounds. It's the result of kids not getting the physical activity they would have at...
myfitnesspal.com

What keeps you motivated?

I need some serious help with motivation. I find myself daydreaming that I'm going g to get up and eat healthy and exercise, and sometimes I do but then I fall off the wagon almost instantly. What helps keep you motivated? Give me your best ideas!. Replies. Posts: 39,579 Member.
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Cause Obesity, Says Science

Obesity is a national epidemic that may be evolving into a national emergency. Today, 40% of Americans are obese, compared to 15% in the 1970s. And that isn't just an aesthetic concern. Dozens of studies have found that obesity shortens life and degrades its quality, raising the risk of many chronic diseases (including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, and dementia) and increasing the chances of becoming severely ill or dying from COVID-19. In the past, it's been perhaps too easy to look the other way as the pounds creep on. But now the stakes have ever been higher to stop that process. These are everyday habits that cause obesity, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
myfitnesspal.com

60+ and Chubby

I have no problem exercising at least 5 times a week but I admit I need some upper body strength. I think staying home has me snacking a little bit more. Yikes! I never did eat too much...not excessively, for the weight I have since I've tracked what goes in my body but something's making it slow. I have low body temperature that tends to have me burn less calories. I'm told my thyroid is fine.
myfitnesspal.com

Will never reach your goal

I used to weigh 387 pounds. as of 2 days ago, I weigh 178. I have about 40 pounds to go. I'll get there when I get there. I'm 5'1. 43 years old. If I can do it... anyone can. truly. Tell your trainer to shove off. And YOU... go...
myfitnesspal.com

Exhausted and Can’t breathe

You don't have to run if you don't want to or it's hard. Walking is perfectly fine. If you do want to run, you can use a program like Couch to 5k to gradually build up your running stamina. First: Get a full OK from your doctor. Second: Two or...
shipnc.com

A Wellness Journey: Childhood obesity

Editor’s Note: Theresa Myers is the new leader of the Newville TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter. Her Wellness Journey column will appear monthly in The Valley Times-Star to share physical and mental health-related topics with readers.
1011now.com

Childhood obesity spikes since beginning of pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, and since the pandemic began, childhood obesity has been spiking across the country even more than in years past. According to the American Medical Association, kids between the ages of five and 11 had a nine percent increase in...
Harvard Health

A new framework for understanding obesity

Excess weight is commonly understood to be caused by an energy imbalance—more calories consumed than expended over the course of the day. A new study co-authored by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health argues that this framework is incorrect. In its place, the authors propose a carbohydrate-insulin model (CIM) for understanding obesity. According to the CIM, obesity is the result of a dysregulated hormonal and metabolic response to the carbohydrates people eat.
One Green Planet

Child Obesity Increased During Covid-19

A new study found that child obesity increased significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. It is one of the greatest changes in youths between 5 years old and 11 years old, as their body mass index increased by 36.2% to 45.6%. The fear that children would lack certain physical...
wgnradio.com

It’s an epidemic, overweight and obese cats

Arguably, there’s an epidemic of overweight and obese cats. Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian Merrick Pet Care feels so strongly about this topic because, though we love them more than ever before, our cats are suffering more as a result. As one example, diabetes in cats is at an all-time high. We discuss other repercussions of cats being overweight or obese.
myfitnesspal.com

General Insight, Suggestions or Motivation

My maintenance calories is 1966 per day. Cutting that by 500 calories daily puts me back at 1466 which is roughly where I started. Yet, even though my net cal is averaging that amount, I'm still not losing the average pound per week and I've gained back the 10 lbs I originally lost. I was eating back most of my exercise calories in that time frame too that averaged to my maintenance calories so maybe that has something to do with it? At some point I bumped up my daily intake by 100 calories daily and that helped but it always slows down if not stalls despite having kept my activities consistent including fasting. As of the past 2 weeks I've bumped up my calories again to around 1600 but reduced my exercise too because I'm getting tired of doing the same thing. My BMR is roughly 1638. I stopped eating back exercise calories the past week in lieu of increasing my daily in take. I don't feel as hungry and I'm full. My net cal is averaging around 1350 to 1450 daily.
myfitnesspal.com

Ongoing weight gain

The formulas used for calculating caloric needs are based on averages. It's possible that you're an outlier for some reason and require fewer calories than the typical formula would suggest, or that your activity burns fewer than would be expected. How long have you been tracking using each method (eating back exercise calories or not eating them back)? Generally speaking you should do at least one month because water retention can mask fat loss on the scale, especially if you're female because there are cycle-related weight changes too. If the amount of weight you want to lose is small, and your desired caloric deficit is small, it may take a while for it to show up on the scale.
myfitnesspal.com

Hello Everyone

I am not a new member of My fitness pal just a new member of forums. I have to say I am a natural introvert but I don't mind asking for help when I need it. I am over 40 and I have 30 pounds to lose and I know my diet plays a large role in weight loss. I work out about 2-3 days a week but I go brain dead coming up with ideas that taste good and are quick when it comes to eating so I result back to what I know. I hate eggs and I can only do a protein shake once a day because I work in a locked environment. Oh and I love sweets. I don't mind cutting back on or even substituting them with a keto version just not an aspartame version. lol, I think that's my whole dietary life if that is introduction enough lol.
myfitnesspal.com

The Minute-by-Minute Benefits of a Walk

When you head out on a walk, thousands of things are happening in your body, from the muscles in your legs (and core and arms) to your brain, your gut, and your immune and endocrine systems. Here, we’re looking at what happens to your body throughout a walk, with insight from former professional triathlete and current researcher Alexandra Coates. Coates now spends much of her day in the lab looking at exactly how exercise affects our bodies (and how much we can and should be doing).
