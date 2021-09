America’s in no mood for autocrats. Fresh off the Sept. 11 reminder of how terrorists — the ultimate in murderous autocracies — tried to subdue and cow America into silence and irrelevancy, comes this finding from Convention of States Action-slash Trafalgar Group: Almost 69 percent of independents and almost 84 percent of Republicans say Joe Biden does not have the presidential power to force COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of free Americans.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO