CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

KLOUD Releases Menacing Music Video for “INFECTED”

By Emily Peters
edmidentity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKLOUD drops a gripping music video with a trio of colors and humanoid beings that pair perfectly with his dark, alluring beats. This past year has been a whirlwind for mysterious Los Angeles-based producer KLOUD. Since the release of his debut album AUTONOMY, he’s released a pretty steady stream of singles including a flurry of remixes from his killer album featuring uniquely chosen artists. Now, KLOUD has done it again with a fresh track out on Lowly, “INFECTED” which he dropped alongside an eerie music video.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

Related
uncrazed.com

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Releases Teaser For ‘LALISA’ Music Video

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has released a teaser giving fans a first look at the upcoming music video for her solo debut track LALISA. The clip released Tuesday, September 7, features various glamorous scenes of the singer including one of her walking through a castle like hallway and one of her riding a motorbike.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

TZAR releases debut 'I'm OK' EP alongside new music video for "Now that Ur Gone"

TZAR has unveiled her long-awaited debut EP I'm ok alongside an official video for the lead single "Now That Ur Gone", available now on all platforms and YouTube. A seven-track release, i’m ok opens with previously released 2020 single"What Ur Looking For", a shimmering exercise in self-confidence that’s propelled by bright synths and a slick palette of melodic arrangements. Next up is "Stay", an industrial-tinged modern pop jam produced by MEMBA and multi-platinum producer Djemba Djemba. Then closing things out is "Fuccboi Anthem", an empowering, fun, and extremely addictive guitar-driven pop song that’s accentuated by TZAR’s vocals and bold-faced lyrics.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

The Damn Truth release official music video for new single “Tomorrow”

The Damn Truth – the critically acclaimed Montreal-based four-piece rock band, have announced they will release “Tomorrow” – an energetic, empowering, adrenalin-pumping, anthemic single on Friday September 17th. The single is accompanied with a spectacular, cutting-edge music video directed by Ariel Levesque and Ben Gelfand at I/O Studio in Montreal.
MUSIC
theyoungfolks.com

New Music: Parker Releases “Dynamite”

DJ and dance music producer Parker releases his brand-new track, “Dynamite,” the third single from his upcoming LP, Gateway. Parker explains, “‘Dynamite’ was one of the first records I made for my upcoming album. It captures everything I was feeling and even what people were feeling during such a hard time last year. I hope this record helps you as much as it helped me.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Electronic Music#Menacing#Soundcloud
tejanonation.net

Yeisi releases ‘Vuelve’ official music video from ‘Reminiscensias’ album

Yeisi released the official music video for “Vuelve,” the second single from the singer-songwriter’s sophomore album Reminiscensias. Yeisi is an emerging artist in Tejano music. The Rio Grande Valley native released his latest album this past summer and he shared details behind its unique title. “The title means reminiscing,” Yeisi...
MUSIC
utrgvrider.com

‘Music for a Video Game’

Percussion concert to feature assistant professor’s composition. Marco Schirripa, an assistant professor in the College of Fine Arts, will perform percussion pieces by a variety of composers at 7 p.m. Thursday in the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex in Edinburg and virtually on the Patron of the Arts website. The free...
EDINBURG, TX
earmilk.com

Irish indie-pop band modernlove. release new music video for “2 Missed Calls”

No, we’re not talking about the David Bowie song. We’re talking about the indie-pop band modernlove. They just recently arrived to the music scene with their June 2021 debut EP, which gave us a glimpse of their range and eccentricity. Now, their new 6-track EP tells stories of the band’s teenage years, brought together with a variety of The 1975-esque, euphoric soundscapes and disco bops. Today, the band focuses on their lead single, “2 Missed Calls”.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
gratefulweb.com

Juliana Riccardi Releases “Full Cup” Music Video

“The inspiration behind the ‘Full Cup’ video was to keep it real - using locations and people true to my everyday life, all of whom make my life full,” Juliana shares. “After a really rough spring this year, I booked a camping trip with my girlfriends who are all incredibly talented artists and creatively like-minded and we brainstormed on ideas. Ultimately, I wanted the narrative of the video to be simple. Something that was warm, inviting, and full of love for the self, for family and friends, and for the sun on my face. It all felt right and I loved being able to create with my friends who I love and respect so much.”
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MYLES KENNEDY Releases Music Video for 'A Thousand Words'

With his solo band starting its first tour in over 30 months this September, ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy has released another music video from his sophomore release "The Ides Of March". The video for "A Thousand Words" finds Myles reconnecting with director Stefano Bertelli (ALTER BRIDGE's "Native Son"/Myles Kennedy's "In Stride" video) for another animated masterpiece. The video shows Myles reflecting on life at an open grave as he sings the thought-provoking lyrics "'Cause in times like these, we must live and learn."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HYPOCRISY To Release 'Worship' Album In November; 'Chemical Whore' Music Video Available

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn't be more appropriate for the newest addition to the HYPOCRISY catalog: "Worship". Due on November 26 via Nuclear Blast Records, "Worship" is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, HYPOCRISY has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at frontman Peter Tägtgren's Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (KATAKLYSM, IN FLAMES, CARNIFEX), "Worship"'s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

QUEENSRŸCHE's TODD LA TORRE Releases Music Video For New Solo Single 'Vexed'

QUEENSRŸCHE frontman Todd La Torre has released the official music video for his solo song "Vexed". The age-restricted clip, which was directed and filmed by Thomas Crane of killDevil Films, shows Todd on a desolate street before changing to footage of global unrest throughout time. The video features Todd and songwriting partner Craig Blackwell handing all of the instruments as Todd sings "Can't take no more. A nation in distress."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAPA ROACH Releases Music Video For New Single 'Kill The Noise'

California rockers PAPA ROACH have just shared "Kill The Noise", a powerful, anthemic new single and second track from their forthcoming album. The song, produced by WZRD BLD (a.k.a. Drew Fulk; A DAY TO REMEMBER, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, LIL WAYNE) and Andrew Goldstein (ALL TIME LOW, BLACKBEAR, LINKIN PARK, MAROON 5), is a powerful example of heavy riffs and emotional lyrics, driven by singer Jacoby Shaddix's ongoing mission to help anyone overcome mental struggles and anxieties. The accompanying music video, directed by Jacoby's brother Bryson Roatch, takes the viewer on a journey of escaping the confines of your own mind through a raw and energetic performance.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

INSANIA To Release V (Praeparatus Supervivet) Album In November; "Praeparatus Supervivet" Music Video Streaming

Sweden’s power metal masters, Insania, return with their fifth album, the aptly titled V (Praeparatus Supervivet), which is their first with Frontiers Music Srl. The album will be released on November 12. Today, fans can get their first look at the album with the release of the single and video, "Praeparatus Supervivet". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save V (Praeparatus Supervivet) here.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Casino P Set to Release “LB Patch” Music Video in Early September

Casino P has been dropping new releases consistently to start his budding music career. LB Patch was released on 7/14/21 (awesome date, if you’re into numerology). On Friday, August 13th, Casino P released “Good, Bad & Ugly” which is produced by Thug$ Bunny of the UK. Casino P’s most recent release is“22”, which dropped on.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Modify Brings Remixable Music to Your Phone

Josh Gabriel announces a Kickstarter for Modify, a phone app with the ability to remix music and create a community around new sounds. If you’ve been involved in the scene, the name Josh Gabriel should already be familiar to you as one-half of the dance music duo Gabriel & Dresden. In the last 18-months, the duo has kept fans thoroughly entertained through Club Quarantine live streams and one deeply emotional video release as well. While fans loved seeing Dave Dresden on the deck for all those endless hours, many were asking, “Where’s Josh?” In addition to tireless hours helping curate the sets Dave played, Josh was also hard at work on a side project, tapping into a skillset he hasn’t often shown off publicly.
CELL PHONES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

CRADLE OF FILTH Releases Music Video For New Song 'Necromantic Fantasies'

British extreme metallers CRADLE OF FILTH will release their 13th studio album, "Existence Is Futile", on October 22. The official music video for the disc's second single, "Necromantic Fantasies", can be seen below. Directed by Vicente Cordero, this clip was shot back to back with his previous work for the band, the horribly apocalyptic "Crawling King Chaos", though both are remarkably contrasting.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

CARCASS Releases Music Video For 'The Scythe's Remorseless Swing'

British extreme metal veterans CARCASS have released a music video for their new single, "The Scythe's Remorseless Swing". The track is taken from the band's seventh studio album, "Torn Arteries", which is being made available today (Friday, September 17) via Nuclear Blast Records. In 2019, the band released its first...
THEATER & DANCE
edmidentity.com

DJ Seinfeld Reveals Sophomore Album ‘Mirrors’

DJ Seinfeld offers an emotional reflection through the glass of Mirrors – his sophomore album filled with focused soundscapes. Armand Jakobsson, also known as DJ Seinfeld, rose from the lo-fi scene in 2016, gaining attention from fans and tastemakers seeking the genre’s sound. To this day, he’s still opening the hearts of listeners that are willing to be vulnerable and witness a portal into his process. He has found a way to create tangible feelings through his music, and now invites listeners to peer deeper into themselves, to see the world around them more clearly with his brand new album Mirrors.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy