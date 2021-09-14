KLOUD Releases Menacing Music Video for “INFECTED”
KLOUD drops a gripping music video with a trio of colors and humanoid beings that pair perfectly with his dark, alluring beats. This past year has been a whirlwind for mysterious Los Angeles-based producer KLOUD. Since the release of his debut album AUTONOMY, he’s released a pretty steady stream of singles including a flurry of remixes from his killer album featuring uniquely chosen artists. Now, KLOUD has done it again with a fresh track out on Lowly, “INFECTED” which he dropped alongside an eerie music video.edmidentity.com
