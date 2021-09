The Cyclones earned their first home win of the season 1-0 on Sunday, which ended their three-match losing streak to improve to a record of 2-3. Iowa State got off to a fast start, with freshman Lauren McConnell taking a shot from inside the six-yard box that went just wide of the far post. That began a barrage of shot attempts by the Cyclones throughout the 90 minutes, as they finished with 22 in total compared to the Cougars' two.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO