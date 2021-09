The Arickaree-Woodlin Lady Indian-Mustangs got in a trio of games last week, including a few against some 2A opponents. The team hosted Hi-Plains at Arickaree last Thursday, September 2 in conference action. Arickaree-Woodlin looked sharp to start the match, taking set one 25-17. The Lady Patriots responded, however, claiming the second set 25-23 to even things out at one match a piece. The local girls rallied for two consecutive wins, finishing the match with identical 25-20 set three and four wins.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO