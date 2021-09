Solana price analysis is bearish on the 24-hour chart. Solana is likely to move higher today. On the previous day’s Solana price analysis chart, Solana followed a positive trend. However, solid selling pressure when the daily price analysis chart was established halted the prices from rising further to their lowest level on the daily price analysis chart at $144.The bulls appeared to be drawing up a plan for an assault that would reverse the current downtrend. The bulls congregated in large numbers and amassed enough strength to establish sturdy backing, which reversed the bearish trend and drove the SOL/USD to rise.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO