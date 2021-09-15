CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Berry scores in 88th minute, Crew beat Red Bulls 2-1

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMqeY_0bwPA7R300
1 of 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darlington Nagbe and Miguel Berry scored 14 minutes apart late in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Columbus (8-11-6) had lost eight of its last nine, including two straight defeats. New York (6-11-5) is winless in nine straight visits to Columbus, including the playoffs. New York’s last win at the Crew was a 2-1 victory in 2015.

Nagbe headed in a rebound in the 74th to tie it at 1. Berry had a rebound fall to feet at the back post and he got past his defender to send it by goalkeeper Carlos Miguel Coronel in the 88th.

New York scored in the 25th when Patryk Klimala sent home a loose ball in front of the net.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
sunny95.com

Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist in his first start in two months, Júnior Urso also scored and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night. Dike side-footed a one-touch pass to Urso for a first-timer that capped the scoring in the...
MLS
wpsdlocal6.com

Barrero, Reds score two in ninth, beat Cardinals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Jose Barrero made the most of an unexpected start by doubling in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2. The 23-year-old Barrero had two hits after he was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the day to fill in for infielder Kyle Farmer, who was placed on the paternity list. Barrero was hitting .167 over 14 big league games prior to Friday. Both teams are vying for the second wild-card spot.
MLB
chatsports.com

D.C. United battle to 1-1 draw at New York Red Bulls

D.C. United and the New York Red Bulls battled, scrapped, and fought, but ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena tonight. Dru Yearwood’s early deflected strike put United behind, but Ola Kamara’s fifth successful penalty kick conversion got the Black-and-Red level just before halftime, and helped keep the Red Bulls a full eight points behind D.C. in the East.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
Birmingham Star

Flailing Crew, Red Bulls meet with precious points on the line

Credit New York Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber and his Columbus Crew counterpart Caleb Porter for remaining optimistic despite their diminishing playoff chances. The flailing teams meet in Columbus on Tuesday desperately needing points to push for a top-seven finish into the Eastern Conference playoffs. Montreal holds the final spot with 31 points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Alex Morgan’s Return Provides Needed Boost to Orlando Pride Offense

Alex Morgan, Orlando Pride, Sydney Leroux, Ali Riley, Marta, National Women's Soccer League, Amy Turner, Ashlyn Harris, United States of America, North Carolina Courage. The NWSL season has entered the final stretch and teams are jockeying for one of the six playoff positions. The Pride have only made the postseason once since entering the league in 2016, but sit in fourth with five games remaining. While the Pride’s defense has been solid for much of the season, the team’s attacking health will be key for making a postseason run.
ORLANDO, FL
Kansas City Star

Kamara scores 13th goal, DC United ties Red Bulls 1-1

D.C. United (9-10-4) snapped a two-match road losing streak. New York (6-10-5) has lost five of its last eight games — with two draws. Kamara's goal in the 44th minute moved him within one of Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz in the race for Golden Boot. Dru Yearwood scored in the fifth...
MLS
SkySports

Crawley 2-1 Carlisle: Nick Tsaroulla scores last-minute winner for Reds

Nick Tsaroulla's last-minute goal earned Crawley their first win in four league games with a 2-1 home success over Carlisle. The Reds went ahead for the first time in eight games in all competitions this season when striker Tom Nichols hit his first goal for six months after 32 minutes.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Miguel Coronel
Person
Darlington Nagbe
Person
Patryk Klimala
chatsports.com

Miguel Berry lifts the Crew to a comeback home victory vs. New York Red Bulls

In front of a socially distanced crowd on a rare Tuesday night, the Columbus Crew welcomed the New York Red Bulls to Lower.com Field for Hispanic Heritage Night. It was Spanish-born Crew cult hero, Miguel Berry, that put the Black & Gold back in the win column and the playoff hunt in a come from behind 2-1 victory.
MLS
Columbus Dispatch

Led by Miguel Berry, Columbus Crew get two-second half goals for win over NY Red Bulls

Forward Miguel Berry continued to deliver and injected some life into the Crew’s playoff hopes — again. After trailing since the 25th minute and struggling to create chances in the run of play for most of the night, the Crew scored two second-half goals, led by substitutes Alex Matan and Berry, and won 2-1 in what felt like a must-win for the reigning MLS Cup champions, who entered the night four points below the final playoff spot.
MLS
chatsports.com

GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls

That was a bit....unexpected. Due to recent form, many Columbus Crew fans were a bit hesitant going into this game against the New York Red Bulls. Their fears were mostly confirmed when New York scored in the first half and Columbus looked to be falling in the same pattern it has for the last 10 games. A spark of hope arose with Darlington Nagbe capitalizing on a rebounded shot to level the game. In comes Miguel Berry, and proceeds to do Miguel Berry late game heroics to lift the Crew to only their second win in the last 10 games.
MLS
jerseysportingnews.com

Red Bulls Suffer Devastating Road Defeat to the Columbus Crew

Three days following their 1-1 tie with DC United on September 11, the New York Red Bulls were on the road to play the Columbus Crew. In the first few minutes of the match, Red Bulls right-back Kyle Duncan collided with the Crew's Pedro Santos, who sustained what appeared to be a concussion. Santos was replaced by Saad Abdul-Salaam.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Columbus Crew#The New York Red Bulls
CBS Boston

Revolution Battle Columbus Crew to 1-1 Draw

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (17-4-5; 56 pts.) battled the Columbus Crew (8-11-7; 31 pts.) to a 1-1 draw at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. The Crew’s Gyasi Zardes netted the opening goal of the night in the 58th minute. Four minutes later, Revolution forward Adam Buksa delivered the equalizer on an unassisted left-footed strike from the center of the box. The Revolution’s home record shifts to 10-1-2, as New England is an unbeaten 6-0-1 over its last seven contests at Gillette Stadium. With 59 points through 26 games, New England is now only three points shy...
MLS
Connecticut Post

Musovski, Arango score to help LAFC beat Austin 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Danny Musovski scored moments after entering the game, Cristian Arango scored on a penalty kick and Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night. Musovski, who subbed on in the 76th minute, slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by José Cifuentes...
MLS
abc17news.com

Haaland scores as Dortmund beats Beşiktaş 2-1 away in opener

ISTANBUL (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored again to help Borussia Dortmund to a 2-1 win at Turkish champion Beşiktaş in their Champions League opening game. The 18-year-old Jude Bellingham was outstanding game as he scored the opener and set up Haaland for the Norwegian’s ninth goal in six games across all competitions this season. Bellingham scored in the 20th minute and did brilliantly to set up Haaland for the second just before the break. Francisco Montero scored Beşiktaş′ consolation goal in injury time.
UEFA
massivereport.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. New York Red Bulls

Tuesday night was a good evening for the Columbus Crew. The Black & Gold earned an important three points with a come from behind 2-1 win against the New York Red Bulls at Lower.com Field. Darlington Nagbe and Miguel Berry came up with the second half goals in what could be a victory to turn around the season.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
newyorkredbulls.com

MATCH RECAP, pres. by Provident Bank: Red Bulls Lose 2-1 in Columbus

The New York Red Bulls lost 2-1 in their visit to Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field. Patryk Klimala netted his fifth goal of the 2021 season to give New York a 1-0 lead. Head Coach Gerhard Struber’s first substitution happened late in the first half as Dru Yearwood came off the field for Caden Clark. Yearwood got the assist in Klimala’s goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Fábio scores twice, New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fábio scored two second-half goals and the New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Friday night. The Red Bulls (7-11-5) scored more than two goals for the first time this season while keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. They had earned just six points over their previous 10 matches (1-6-3).
MLS
TBR News Media

Centereach Cougars claw Bulls, 2-1

The Cougars of Centereach fresh off their season opening victory two days earlier, chalked up another one in the win column when they edged visiting Smithtown East 2-1 at home Sept 4. Senior mid-fielder Oscar Garces struck first scoring at the 27-minute mark off an assist from senior forward Robert...
CENTEREACH, NY
Daily Herald

Omar Gonzalez scores in 79th, Toronto beats Nashville 2-1

TORONTO -- Omar Gonzalez scored in the 79th minute and Toronto FC beat Nashville 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. The 6-foot-5 defender managed to contort his body to get a leg to a Yeferson Soteldo free kick as he crashed the goal. Soteldo took the free kick quickly after captain Michael Bradley put the ball down.
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

576K+
Followers
316K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy