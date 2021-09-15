CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Looks To Build Up, Get Series Win

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 27-year-old has spent a lot of time on the IL this season, but when he's been on the field, has been a solid option, posting a 2.79 ERA and 4.35 FIP across 38.2 innings in 10 starts. Despite all the time he has missed, Gonsolin has already made three previous starts against Arizona this season and holds an ERA of 3.86 against them. However, he has been limited to 9.1 total innings pitched in those starts.

