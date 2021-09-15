CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obrian scores 2 goals, helps FC Dallas tie NYCFC 3-3

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored two goals to help FC Dallas tie New York City FC 3-3 on Tuesday night.

Dallas (6-10-9) has only lost one of its last six away matches — with three draws. New York City (10-8-5) had its seven-game home winning streak snapped. The seven-match run was a club record.

Dallas’ only lead came in the fourth minute when Obrian took advantage of a defensive mistake and easily sent it into the back of the net from close range. Dallas tied it at 2 in the 63rd when Jesus Ferreira ran past the defense for Ricardo Pepi’s through ball and sent goalkeeper Sean Johnson diving the wrong way. Obrian tied it at 3 by sending a shot from the corner of the 6-yard box off the hand of Johnson.

For New York, Maximiliano Morález tied it at 1 in the 20th minute by sending home Jesús Medina’s back-heel pass. In the 57th, Medina sent in a rebound of Morález’s shot for a 2-1 lead and Talles Magno scored his first MLS goal in the 68th.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

chatsports.com

Alex Morgan’s Return Provides Needed Boost to Orlando Pride Offense

Alex Morgan, Orlando Pride, Sydney Leroux, Ali Riley, Marta, National Women's Soccer League, Amy Turner, Ashlyn Harris, United States of America, North Carolina Courage. The NWSL season has entered the final stretch and teams are jockeying for one of the six playoff positions. The Pride have only made the postseason once since entering the league in 2016, but sit in fourth with five games remaining. While the Pride’s defense has been solid for much of the season, the team’s attacking health will be key for making a postseason run.
ORLANDO, FL
theorion.com

Wildcats score 3 unanswered goals, go undefeated on road trip

The Wildcats didn’t allow the Eagles to soar too high in their matchup Monday morning. Chico State women’s soccer rallied back from being down 1-0 to defeat Biola University 3-1. Midway through the first half, Biola took the lead and a perfect trip down south was on the line for...
CHICO, CA
cmu.edu

Askounis Scores First Career Goal in Tartans 3-0 Win

(DALLAS, Pa.) - The fifth-ranked Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team played its first game away from home on Saturday, September 11, topping 12-time NCAA Tournament participant Farmingdale State University, 3-0, at Misericordia University's Cougar Classic. Freshman Maria Askounis (Bloomfield Hills, Mich. / Marian) put in her first career goal in the 31st minute to record the game-winning goal and move the Tartans to 4-0 for the season.
DALLAS, PA
SkySports

Morecambe 3-4 AFC Wimbledon: Ayoub Assal scores stunning winner in seven-goal thriller

A stunning injury-time goal from Ayoub Assal earned Wimbledon maximum points from a thrilling 4-3 League One victory over Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium. The Dons took the lead after just six minutes in this topsy-turvy encounter. Dapo Mebude won a free-kick on the left-hand side and Anthony Hartigan curled a well-struck effort into the top left corner of the Morecambe goal.
SOCCER
fcdallas.com

FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi Scores Game-Winner in USMNT Debut

FRISCO, TX (September 9, 2021) – FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi became the second-youngest U.S. Men’s National Team player to score in a World Cup Qualifier at 18 years and 242 days old after scoring the game-winning goal in the 4-1 come-from-behind win against Honduras Wednesday night in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. He also was the second youngest player to make his senior team debut behind Christian Pulisic who made his debut at 17 years and 193 days.
MLS
chatsports.com

With Taty Castellanos Out, Who Plays Striker for NYCFC Against FC Dallas?

A lot of the discourse around New York City FC for the past 24 hours has revolved around the potential return of striker Héber to the matchday squad. Having missed a year of action due to an ACL injury, the Brazilian forward could be ready to get some minutes against FC Dallas tonight, according to manager Ronny Deila.
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

