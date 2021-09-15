CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Branch/McGuire: Lobos take 3rd, coach is optimistic

By Albuquerque Journal
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the New Mexico women’s golf team got a stroke worse each round, the Lobos were still able to pull off one its better performances in the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational. New Mexico finished play Tuesday with a 2-over 290, for a three-round total of 3-over 867, good enough...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 1 Major Program Might Be Fading

The recruitment of five-star quarterback prospect Arch Manning continues to heat up. Manning, the son of Cooper and the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. He’s already received scholarship offers from several major programs. The Isidore Newman prospect has scheduled visits to...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings following an eventful Week 3. Week 3 of the 2021 college football season did not disappoint. The third full weekend of the season was highlighted by Auburn’s trip to Penn State. The Nittany Lions hosted the Tigers for their annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won a classic, holding off Auburn, 28-20, to remain undefeated on the year.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

5 candidates to replace Manny Diaz as Miami football coach

Manny Diaz has a lot of critics and doubters, so if Miami football decides to fire him, these are the best Miami head coach candidate to replace Diaz. The Miami Hurricanes opened the season with a loss to Alabama. That of course isn’t a particular black mark, as the Crimson Tide beat most everyone. But since then they’ve eked out a close win over Appalachian State, and on Saturday, were overmatched by Michigan State in a 38-17 loss.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night. Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: An embarrassment ‘too sad to talk about’ — Michigan State 38, Miami 17

The day began with a request from the old coach. It was a pre-game plea, really, because Dennis Erickson can’t make his 1991 national champions, long down the road to middle-age, to run laps or miss games if they don’t listen anymore. Please, Erickson asked at their reunion Saturday inside their Hard Rock Stadium suite, don’t criticize this current team. Please. That’s how the day started. It ...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#Branch Mcguire#Unm
104.5 KDAT

Iowa State Coach Linked to Latest College Football Vacancy

The headline itself is not breaking news, but every successful football coach's famous last words when getting courted by other teams are along the lines of "I'm not going anywhere". The head coach in Ames has been towing that line and putting his money where his mouth is longer than most do before they, indeed, move on. But will he?
IOWA STATE
oklahoman.com

Oklahoma State vs. Boise State football officials, referee, umpires

The Oklahoma State football team will take on Boise State at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Three ugly quarters of offense were forgotten with three fourth-quarter touchdowns as Oklahoma State came from behind for the win. Oklahoma State football: 'We hit a home run':...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Whittier Daily News

Five possible candidates for the USC coaching vacancy

Now that Clay Helton has been relieved of his duties at USC, who will be the next Trojan football coach? Here’s a look at some potential candidates (in alphabetical order):. Previous three jobs: Toledo head coach (2012-2015), Toledo offensive coordinator (2010-2011), Toledo offensive line coach (2009) Head coaching record: 71-44.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mwcconnection.com

Mountaintop View 9-6-21. Broncos lose late, Rams lose early, Wolf Pack & Aggies take down PAC12, Lobos win.

What a weekend of college football! The Mountain West had some huge wins and some terrible-looking losses. Taking down two PAC teams is awesome, losing to an FCS school is not. No matter the outcome, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
golobos.com

Lobos Take GCU Tourney Title with 2-0 Win Over 'Lopes

PHOENIX, Ariz. —Madi Hirschman and Zaria Katesigwa both scored in the first 17 minutes of the game, and that’s all UNM needed as Emily Johnson recorded UNM’s first shutout of the season and the Lobos won the GCU Tournament with a 2-0 win over the homestanding ‘Lopes. UNM went 2-0 in the tournament, also winning 6-2 on Thursday night against Northern Arizona. Both GCU and Denver went 1-1, and Northern Arizona went 0-2. Johnson made four saves in recording the shutout, and she picked up her first one just 17 seconds into the game. Her final one was her best save of the night, handling a low, hard shot from Gianna Gourley with just over eight minutes on the clock, but Johnson was able to get low and smother the shot, preserving the shutout.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy