Branch/McGuire: Lobos take 3rd, coach is optimistic

PHOENIX, Ariz. —Madi Hirschman and Zaria Katesigwa both scored in the first 17 minutes of the game, and that’s all UNM needed as Emily Johnson recorded UNM’s first shutout of the season and the Lobos won the GCU Tournament with a 2-0 win over the homestanding ‘Lopes. UNM went 2-0 in the tournament, also winning 6-2 on Thursday night against Northern Arizona. Both GCU and Denver went 1-1, and Northern Arizona went 0-2. Johnson made four saves in recording the shutout, and she picked up her first one just 17 seconds into the game. Her final one was her best save of the night, handling a low, hard shot from Gianna Gourley with just over eight minutes on the clock, but Johnson was able to get low and smother the shot, preserving the shutout.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO