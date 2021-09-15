CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Can England avoid 'lockdown lite' this winter?

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government's approach in England is clear - it's going to try to rely almost entirely on the vaccines to protect the country from Covid this winter. The winter plan published on Wednesday says vaccines, including the rollout of boosters and jabs for children, are the Plan A. There is,...

Related
The Conversation UK

COVID-19: further lockdowns unlikely but some winter restrictions are possible

On July 19 2021, nearly all legal restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 were removed in England. A requirement to isolate at the request of NHS Track and Trace remains for people exposed to an infected person and who aren’t double vaccinated, but other control measures such as the closure of nightclubs and limits on the size of indoor social gatherings have been lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Coronavirus: PM set to unveil Covid Winter Plan for England

Boris Johnson will announce his Covid Winter Plan for England on Tuesday, including contingency measures that would be implemented if the NHS was at risk of becoming overwhelmed. The PM will outline plans for booster jabs after the UK's vaccine advisory body unveils its guidance on Monday. Officials are looking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Whitty and Vallance warn 'winter is coming' and Boris might need to 'go early and hard' with curbs as PM says compulsory masks, Covid passports and even 'last resort' lockdown are on the table if 'Plan A' of booster jabs fails

Boris Johnson's top medical and scientific advisers warned that 'winter is coming' and he might need to 'go early and go hard' with restrictions today - as the PM said compulsory masks and Covid passports are being 'kept in reserve' if booster jabs and vaccines for schoolchildren fails to keep the disease under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Spectre of winter lockdown returns as Boris Johnson puts the public on alert

Boris Johnson on Tuesday night put the public on alert that a new wave of Covid-19 restrictions – possibly even including a lockdown – could be reintroduced this autumn. Unveiling the Government's winter Covid plan, the Prime Minister warned that the situation this year was in some respects "more challenging" than last year as his scientific advisers said the next few weeks would represent a "pivot point" in the pandemic which may need "early" interventions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Warning of surge in Covid cases as Boris Johnson sets out plan to get through winter without lockdowns

Ministers have been warned that without new measures to damp down Covid-19 infections, hospital admissions could soon soar beyond the peak seen at the start of 2021 to as many as 7,000 a day.And chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said that the NHS could get into trouble in its first winter with the Delta variant, even without the emergence of a new coronavirus strain with resistance to vaccines.The warnings came as Boris Johnson said he was “confident” that the UK could get through the autumn and winter without the return of lockdown restrictions – though he set out...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientists warn UK must learn to 'accept' 100 Covid deaths a day as Prof Neil Ferguson backs Boris's Covid 'winter plan' to avoid lockdown with booster jabs, vaccine passports shelved and travel restrictions slashed - but masks and WFH COULD return

Boris Johnson's Covid 'winter plan' to avoid lockdowns was backed by Professor Neil Ferguson today - as experts warned the UK must learn to 'accept' 100 deaths a day. The PM is set to unveil his blueprint for coping with an expected seasonal surge tomorrow, relying on extra jabs – starting with the elderly and most-vulnerable – to steer the country clear of any further shutdowns. Medics are also expected to give the go ahead for 12-15 year olds to be vaccinated.
TRAVEL
