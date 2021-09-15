CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

North Korea launches ‘two ballistic missiles’ in second test in a week

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles in its second major weapons test in less than a week, officials from Japan and South Korea said on Wednesday.

The Japan Coast Guard said the projectiles seem to have landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone, while South Korea said they landed off its east coast.

Japan’s prime minister Yoshihide Suga called the launch “outrageous” as he strongly condemned the act as a threat to the peace and security of the region. Mr Suga noted that the use of ballistic missiles was a direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the two ballistic missiles were launched from a site in central North Korea.

They flew towards the waters of the Korean Peninsula’s east coast, it added, saying that both South Korean and US intelligence agencies were analysing the launches for more details.

This is the second major test by North Korea is less than a week, after the country successfully launched what it called a “strategic” cruise missile. That launch was its first weapons test in six months.

The country described the cruise missile it tested as a “strategic weapon of great significance”, using a common military euphemism to suggest that it could be armed with nuclear warheads.

State run-media said the North Korean cruise missile travelled and hit targets at a distance of 1,500km (930 miles), a range allowing it to attack much of Japan, before dropping into the ocean.

Experts have warned that the recent tests by North Korea show the east Asian country is flexing its muscles and pushing to boost its weapons arsenal amid a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

The dialogue between North Korea and the United States hit a roadblock in 2019 after the North demanded major sanctions relief prior to dismantling its nuclear facilities. The demand was rejected by then-president Donald Trump’s administration.

More follows

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
AFP

N.Korea says US submarine deal, alliance could trigger 'nuclear arms race'

North Korea's foreign ministry on Monday said a new US alliance in the Indo-Pacific and Washington's recent submarine contract with Australia could trigger a "nuclear arms race" in the region. Last week the US announced a new three-way security pact with Australia and Britain, as part of a strategic partnership under which American nuclear submarines will be supplied to Canberra. "These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race," North Korean state media KCNA quoted a foreign ministry official as saying. "This shows that the US is the chief culprit toppling the international nuclear non-proliferation system," they added.
WORLD
The Associated Press

N Korea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has criticized the U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and warned of unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects the North’s security. State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS News

North Korea test fires 2 more missiles, South Korea answers with landmark weapons tests of its own

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast on Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a new long-range cruise missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. South Korea responded to the latest provocation with landmark weapons tests of its own just hours later, ratcheting up tension on the nuclear-armed Korean Peninsula where thousands of American troops are based.
WORLD
Popular Science

How North Korea’s cruise missiles could surprise its enemies

In two tests over the weekend, North Korea fired cruise missiles into the sky. The missiles traveled for 126 minutes, covering a distance of 932 miles. It was a moment that caught the United States by surprise, a demonstration of a likely nuclear-capable weapon, and also the kind of technological development that many observers saw coming for decades.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Donald Trump
newscentermaine.com

Japan, US, South Korea call on North Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballistic Missiles#Nuclear Tests#The Japan Coast Guard#Un Security Council#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#South Korean#North Korean#Asian
Washington Times

Trump: ‘Magnificent reality’ of denuclearized Korea within reach

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that America’s bold step to begin a direct dialogue with Pyongyang has opened the door to the reunification of North and South Korea and paved the way for a more peaceful world in the 21st century. Joined online by current and former heads of...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
International Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

249K+
Followers
111K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy