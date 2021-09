Between homework and classes, college life can feel like it’s all about studying. But at Grace College, we value long-lasting friendships and time away from assignments. That is why we facilitate many fun college events that are not related to schoolwork. If you need inspiration for your next get-together with a friend at Grace, try out some of these fun things to do on a college campus that will give you a break from the day-to-day study grind.

