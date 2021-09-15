CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

2019 Licenses, Cannabis-Infused Edibles Focus of NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Meeting Comments

By Dan Ulloa
headynj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people commented on the 2019 medical licenses round and the lack of cannabis-infused edibles during the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s (CRC) meeting. During the agenda items, CRC Executive Director Jeff Brown explained that Harmony wants a second location to cultivate cannabis for adult-use cannabis. He noted they’re allowed to open two cultivation centers under the adult-use cannabis law. It was approved unanimously.

headynj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

N.J. has too many cannabis license delays | Opinion

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person day-long conference and networking event Sept. 23 at the Carteret Performing Arts Center, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign elevated cannabis legalization as a key component in his agenda and...
CARTERET, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
amazingmadison.com

City commission adopts ordinances for zoning and licensing of cannabis establishments

The Madison City Commission has adopted ordinances regarding zoning and licensing for medical cannabis establishments in the city. Commissioners approved each of the two ordinances on 4-to-1 votes Tuesday, with Commissioner Kelly Dybdahl voting against them. The city’s ordinance regarding zoning for cannabis establishments adds cannabis dispensaries to the list...
MADISON, SD
amazingmadison.com

Lake County Commission approves cannabis ordinances

The Lake County Commission has approved the second reading of two ordinances regarding the zoning and licensing of medical cannabis establishments in the county. The zoning ordinance adopted by commissioners Tuesday provides definitions and establishes where cannabis dispensaries will be allowed, which will be as special permitted uses within a commercial/industrial district in the county. According to the ordinance, the county is allowing up to two cannabis dispensaries, which will be allowed to operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., but not open on Sundays or federal holidays.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
US News and World Report

Last-Minute Cannabis License Prompts Calls for Investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials in late June briefly opened a window to submit applications for lucrative licenses for pot production and then approved the only application received, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports. The Health Department's handling of the process that resulted in the license...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Legislature#Cannabis Cultivation#Pot Brownies#Crc#Garden State#Nic Nj#Rfa#Covid#New Jerseyans#The Commission#Anc
Tri-Town News

Howell council members listen to comments about cannabis

HOWELL – The members of the Township Council will continue to hear what residents have to say about the possibility of allowing cannabis businesses to operate in Howell when a special meeting is held at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 in town hall. An initial meeting to solicit public feedback about...
HOWELL, NJ
headynj.com

More than 362,000 New Jersey Marijuana Cases Expunged by Judiciary

The New Jersey Judiciary has expunged more than 362,000 marijuana cases from court records since marijuana decriminalization became effective July 1st. Eligible cases are expunged automatically by the Judiciary. Once a case is expunged, it is removed from the court’s public record and does not have to be reported on applications for jobs, housing, or college admissions.
POLITICS
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Alabama leaders must circumvent Biden administration rules that limit treatment options for Covid-19 patients

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco As the pandemic continues around the Nation, one highly effective medication for those that have already contracted COVID-19 is the monoclonal antibody treatment.  Thousands of patients across Alabama have received this treatment, and it has proven to keep patients out of the hospital and prevent deaths […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy