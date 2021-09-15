2019 Licenses, Cannabis-Infused Edibles Focus of NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Meeting Comments
Many people commented on the 2019 medical licenses round and the lack of cannabis-infused edibles during the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s (CRC) meeting. During the agenda items, CRC Executive Director Jeff Brown explained that Harmony wants a second location to cultivate cannabis for adult-use cannabis. He noted they’re allowed to open two cultivation centers under the adult-use cannabis law. It was approved unanimously.headynj.com
Comments / 0