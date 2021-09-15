2019 Licenses, Cannabis-Infused Edibles Focus of NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Meeting Comments

The Lake County Commission has approved the second reading of two ordinances regarding the zoning and licensing of medical cannabis establishments in the county. The zoning ordinance adopted by commissioners Tuesday provides definitions and establishes where cannabis dispensaries will be allowed, which will be as special permitted uses within a commercial/industrial district in the county. According to the ordinance, the county is allowing up to two cannabis dispensaries, which will be allowed to operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., but not open on Sundays or federal holidays.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 12 DAYS AGO