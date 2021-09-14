ECosytem for Leading Innovation in Plasma Science and Engineering (ECLIPSE)

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When IBM acquired Austin-based business processing software company Lombardi Software in 2010, Phil Gilbert, then Lombardi CEO, stayed on and was tasked with doing at IBM whatever it was he did at his former company to make customers love their product. Turns out, that thing was a working design practice. But it wasn’t so much the practice itself that tipped the scales, but the way Gilbert and his team spread it across every facet of the organization from product development, to sales to finance and on and on. One year in at IBM, things were going so well that Gilbert was asked to integrate his process not just in his own little Lombardi silo, but throughout IBM. “What we did there was we primarily brought in a new skill set – designers – and we educated the non-designers about the role of designers in the product development process,” says Gilbert. “We integrated designers into the team in a fundamental way. Design and design thinking are not things; cultural transformation doesn’t happen until you put it into practice.”

