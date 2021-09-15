Anderson, Holt activated, Yang, Benjamin down
The Texas Rangers have activated infielder Brock Holt and pitcher Drew Anderson from the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced today. To clear spots on the active roster for Holt and Anderson, the Rangers have optioned Hyeon-jong Yang and Wes Benjamin to AAA Round Rock. To clear spots on the 40 man roster — since COVID-19 players do not count on the 40 man, and the 40 man was full — the Rangers have transferred Eli White and Nick Snyder to the 60 day injured list.www.chatsports.com
