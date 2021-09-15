Anderson, Holt activated, Yang, Benjamin down

Holt (illness) was cleared to rejoin the Rangers for workouts over the weekend, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. According to Levi Weaver of The Athletic, Holt took at-bats versus rehabbing pitcher Dane Dunning (COVID-19 injured list) in live batting practice Monday, but the Rangers have yet to reveal when the veteran utility infielder might return from the COVID-19 IL. Holt has filled the strong side of a platoon at third base with Charlie Culberson for much of the season, but both players are likely to see limited opportunities in September with Yonny Hernandez having since taken over as the Rangers' preferred option at the hot corner.

BASEBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO