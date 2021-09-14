CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio ranks poorly in overall vaccination rates

By Anthony Conchel
morrowcountysentinel.com
 6 days ago

The percentage of Ohioans completing the COVID-19 vaccination process stands on par with the state’s enthusiasm for other vaccines, according to a new study released by WalletHub. The personal finance website released a report that ranked Ohio in the bottom half of states when it comes to all vaccinations, while...

EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
yourerie

Pennsylvania ranks 13th in nation in immunization and vaccination rates

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is very responsible when it comes to getting their immunizations and vaccinations, according to a new study from WalletHub. Pennsylvania ranked 13th best, according to the data, ahead of neighboring states New York (29th), Ohio (32nd) and New Jersey (44th). Maryland (6th) was the only bordering state that scored better.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wosu.org

Marietta Leading Ohio In Rate Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Health officials are sending an urgent message in southern Ohio's Washington County as COVID-19 patients overwhelm area hospitals. “We’re drowning in positivity,” said director of nursing at the Washington County Health Department, Angie Rarey. Rarey said children are leading the latest COVID-19 cases at Marietta Memorial Health System's three hospitals...
OHIO STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Vaccine rate slowing in Coweta

Over 1,200 vaccines were administered to Coweta County residents over the course of the last week, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The DPH reports that 62,323 Coweta County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 44 percent of the total population in the county.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Las Vegas Sun

Study finds Nevada’s overall vaccination rate as one of nation’s worst

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 | 2 a.m. Nevada is the 47th-least vaccinated state in the country, according to the personal finance website WalletHub. WalletHub analyzed all the states and the District of Columbia across 17 metrics in the general areas of child and adult immunization rates against a range of diseases and disparities and influencing factors in vaccine uptake.
NEVADA STATE
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Rep. Tim Ryan Contracts COVID-19 Despite Vaccination; Ohio Ranks 5th for COVID in Kids

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 21:. Rep. Tim Ryan contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination. UA shooting victim identified, officials discuss safety. Cleveland council approves spending stimulus money. Catalytic converters stolen from police facility. Rep. Tim Ryan contracts COVID-19 despite vaccination. (AP) — Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan has...
OHIO STATE
sunny95.com

Ohio’s August unemployment rate static

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s unemployment rate in August was unchanged from July as more Ohioans searched for jobs but struggled to find them and employers shed jobs. The jobless rate last month remained at 5.4%, according to data released Friday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The number...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Ohio Senator backs vaccine mandate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As large companies decide how to react to President Biden’s vaccine mandates, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says he supports the president’s idea. Brown spoke with reporters Thursday, saying as the vast majority of serious COVID-19 infections appear to be happening among the unvaccinated, the easiest solution is to get a shot.
OHIO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado’s obesity rates rank lowest nationwide

Colorado recorded the lowest number of adults with obesity in 2020 compared with all other states, according to new CDC data. Mississippi ranked highest nationally, at 39.7%. Why it matters: Obesity is linked to a number of health complications, ranging from heart disease and cancer to increased risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
COLORADO STATE
businessjournaldaily.com

Ohio Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 5.4%

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s unemployment stayed level in August, holding at 5.4%. Nationally, the unemployment rate was 5.2% in August, down from 5.4% the previous month and 8.4% in the same month a year ago. The number of unemployed workers in August was 305,000, up from 300,000 a month prior....
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Oregon Has Received So Far

It has now been 40 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 19, the U.S. has sent 466,561,785 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 142.1% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
OREGON STATE

