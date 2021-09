ILLINOIS (WBC/DANA COMM.) — In late July of this year around 150 school leaders from across the state of Illinois formed a ‘Make-It Local’ group to meet virtually and discuss current events with each of their districts. This group, as the name might indicate, is pushing for local decision-making to be brought back to communities that elect school boards, that in turn hire school leaders to make decisions in the best interest of staff and students at these schools.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO