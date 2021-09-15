CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Fab Equipment Spending Forecast to Reach $100B in 2022

Electronic Engineering Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly $100 billion, according to SEMI. Powered by digital transformation and other secular technology trends, global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly $100 billion to meet soaring demand for electronics after topping a projected $90 billion this year, both new records, SEMI highlighted in its World Fab Forecast report.

www.eetasia.com

The Press

Global Sputtering Equipment Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Sputtering Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
The Press

New Analysis from Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth for Food Service Equipment, with the Market to Reach $38.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Food Service Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
pv-magazine.com

Global tracker shipments reached 45 GW in 2020

The United States maintained its position as the largest tracker market in 2020, with Brazil, Chile, China, and Spain making up the top five, and each recording significant year-on-year growth. Growth of solar trackers is driven by the increasing demand from global economies for renewable energy, and the resulting rapid...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Electronic Engineering Times

Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge to Record High $24B in 2Q 2021

Global semiconductor equipment billings surged by 48% year-over-year to a record high $24.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, according to SEMI. Global semiconductor equipment billings surged 48% year-over-year to a record high of US$24.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a 5% increase from the prior quarter, SEMI announced in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.
MARKETS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Automated Sample Management and Storage Equipment Market Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2021 To 2028

Global Automated Sample Management and Storage Equipment Market analyses current updates, market drivers as well as the business tactics used by the industry players and Automated Sample Management and Storage Equipment Market development situation. The market study contains contribution of each region that operates the industry growth. The document offers business strategies for the businesses operating in this industry and helps them in ensuring their profit trends in coming years.
MARKETS
mediapost.com

First Forecasts: Holiday Spending To Increase 7+%

Both Deloitte and MasterCard SpendingPulse have released consumer spending forecasts for the coming winter holidays, indicating healthy gains in both in-store and ecommerce channels. Deloitte says holiday retail sales, including all of November and December, are likely to rise between 7% and 9%, putting the total spending figure between $1.28...
RETAIL
Electronic Engineering Times

China Struggles to Crack Chip Manufacturing

China is very far from meeting its target of independence in semiconductor manufacturing anytime soon. There is little that epitomizes more succinctly the problem Chinese companies face in delivering on the country’s aspirations to become a major force in the supply of advanced semiconductors than Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.’s (SMIC) announcement last week of an $8.9 billion investment in a new fab in Shanghai that will deploy 28nm technology.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
Electronic Engineering Times

The Surging LFP Battery

Article By : Dr. Y.-C. Hsu, Researcher and Research LLC. The share of LFP battery in the global EV market is expected to reach a new high in Q4, up from 13% in July 2021, mainly driven by shipments from GM, BYD and Tesla. According to the Worldwide Monthly BEV...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Electronic Engineering Times

Arm to Transform Software-defined Future of Automotive Industry

Arm is delivering critical resources to accelerate the automotive industry's software-defined future with support from leading industry players including AWS, Continental, CARIAD and more. Arm, in collaboration with leaders across the automotive supply chain, is delivering a new software architecture and reference implementation, Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE),...
SOFTWARE
AFP

Collapse in faith: Behind Chinese firm Evergrande's cash crunch

Anxious investors, employees and suppliers describe a scramble inside teetering Chinese property giant Evergrande, in a crisis that has shaken public trust as it struggles to tide over a liquidity crunch. The once-mighty Evergrande Group has long been the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom to expand into more than 280 Chinese cities as it peddled home-ownership dreams.
ECONOMY

