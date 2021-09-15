Global Fab Equipment Spending Forecast to Reach $100B in 2022
Global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly $100 billion, according to SEMI. Powered by digital transformation and other secular technology trends, global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly $100 billion to meet soaring demand for electronics after topping a projected $90 billion this year, both new records, SEMI highlighted in its World Fab Forecast report.www.eetasia.com
