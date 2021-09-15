Sassine Ghazi Appointed President and COO of Synopsys
Article By : Synopsys Inc. Synopsys has appointed Sassine Ghazi as president and chief operating officer, effective November 1, 2021. As part of its ongoing evolution and scaling of the business, Synopsys Inc. has appointed Sassine Ghazi as president and chief operating officer, effective November 1, 2021. Chi-Foon Chan will transition from his co-CEO position over the first half of fiscal 2022, after which he will continue to support the company’s long-term success in a new role.www.eetasia.com
Comments / 0