CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sassine Ghazi Appointed President and COO of Synopsys

Electronic Engineering Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArticle By : Synopsys Inc. Synopsys has appointed Sassine Ghazi as president and chief operating officer, effective November 1, 2021. As part of its ongoing evolution and scaling of the business, Synopsys Inc. has appointed Sassine Ghazi as president and chief operating officer, effective November 1, 2021. Chi-Foon Chan will transition from his co-CEO position over the first half of fiscal 2022, after which he will continue to support the company’s long-term success in a new role.

www.eetasia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Camera

Independent Bank names new president, COO

Independent Bank Group Inc., the parent company of a Texas-based bank with branches throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions, has promoted Michael Hobbs to president and chief operating officer. Hobbs was formerly Independent’s executive vice president and banking officer. Former president and CEO David Brooks will remain the...
BOULDER, CO
martechseries.com

DISQO Appoints David Karp as Vice President of Customer Success

Consumer insights platform DISQO today announced the appointment of David Karp as Vice President, Customer Success, where he will report to Jean-Philippe Durrios, COO and CFO. Karp will lead vision, strategy, execution and team development for an integrated and differentiated customer experience with DISQO’s insights platform. The company’s cloud-based measurement software and research APIs power consumer insights for blue-chip brands and many of the world’s largest market research firms and advertising agencies. DISQO helps clients understand consumer experience holistically, from how people feel about brands to how they behave when engaging with advertising and finding and buying products.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Lectric EBikes Appoints COO

Lectric eBikes announced it has hired Jeff Frehner as chief operating officer. Frehner previously served as president and executive of Dorel Sports-owned Pacific Cycle and Cannondale Sports Group, now Cycling Sports Group. He acted as general counsel and director of human resources for Quality Bicycle Products from 1996 to 2001.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Microsoft Appoints President Brad Smith as Vice Chairman

On Sept. 14, Microsoft appointed company President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith as Vice Chairman. Smith will continue to report to Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. What’s Smith’s net worth and how did he rise to the top?. Article continues below advertisement. The appointment comes after a quarter of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coo#Synopsys Inc#Eda#Ip#Synopsys Design Group#Synopsys Chi Foon
prweek.com

Escalate PR appoints Paula Finestone as COO

BOSTON: Escalate PR has hired Paula Finestone as chief operating officer. Reporting to Escalate founder and partner Joel Richman, Finestone was brought on to streamline operations, ensure growth and build the firm's infrastructure. Escalate uses a network of experienced communications pros to build bespoke teams for clients, and Finestone plans...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Vuori Appoints COO And VP Of International

Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori announced the hire of e-commerce veteran Peter LaBore as its first COO and global executive Andy Lawrence as its first vice president of international. LaBore, who started August 23, and Lawrence, whose position is effective immediately, will report directly to Vuori Founder and CEO Joe Kudla.
BUSINESS
Recordernews.com

Fitzgerald appointed NBT Bank senior vice president

UTICA — Michael Fitzgerald is the new senior vice president and regional commercial banking manager for NBT Bank. The Norwich-based bank announced his appointment Thursday, and said he will be working closely with commercial customers in the Mohawk Valley and North Country. Fitzgerald has 25 years’ experience in areas including...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
shop-eat-surf.com

Vuori Appoints Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of International

Today, Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori announced the hire of e-commerce veteran Peter LaBore as its first COO, and tested global executive Andy Lawrence as its first vice president of international. LaBore, who started August 23rd, and Lawrence, whose position is effective immediately, will report directly to Vuori Founder & CEO Joe Kudla.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

New Vice President of Global Sales appointed by iKOMG

Mark Berenshtein has been appointed Vice President of global sales – North America & Special Accounts at iKO Media Group effective immediately. iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, is pleased to welcome Mr. Mark Berenshtein as Vice President of Global Sales – North America & Special accounts. Mark will join iKOMG is global sales team and will be responsible for North America and special accounts, developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions to customer needs.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Team Liquid appoints Claire Hungate as President and COO

International esports organisation Team Liquid has announced Claire Hungate as the company’s new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. According to the release, Hungate will superintend Liquid’s profit-and-loss and overall global business strategy and operations; as well as lead global expansion, acquisition, and new revenue stream plans. She will also oversee the company’s ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

The Athlete’s Foot Appoints President, General Manager Of Americas

The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) has officially announced Matt Lafone as its new president and general manager of Americas. The veteran retail executive will start immediately, managing operations in North, South and Central America, and will report directly to the company’s new owner and global executive chairman, Param Singh. As president...
BUSINESS
Romesentinel.com

NBT Bancorp Inc. appoints president of wealth management

NORWICH — NBT Bancorp Inc. has appointed Ruth H. Mahoney to executive vice president and president of wealth management. In his announcement, NBT President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr., added that Mahoney will join NBT’s Executive Management Team. She has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, including wealth management, private banking, retail banking and regional leadership, Watt said, adding that Mahoney comes to NBT from KeyBank where she served most recently as Capital Region market president.
NORWICH, NY
techgig.com

Adobe appoints Prativa Mohapatra as Vice President & Managing Director of India Business

Adobe today announced the appointment of Prativa Mohapatra as Vice President and Managing Director for Adobe India. In this role, Prativa will lead Adobe’s India business across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud, reporting to Simon Tate, Adobe’s President for the Asia Pacific (APAC). Prativa’s career...
BUSINESS
franchising.com

Propelled Brands Appoints New Brand President of NerdsToGo

Jim Howe Named to Leadership Role of Computer and IT Services Brand. September 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, Texas - Propelled Brands™ has appointed Jim Howe as the Brand President of NerdsToGo®, a total solution provider for computer and IT services provided by franchisees who locally own and operate locations across the US. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses and individual residential customers. With the sector’s long-term growth and viability combined with the best-in-class franchising experience, Propelled Brands acquired NerdsToGo in 2020 with the goal of growing profitability for existing franchisees and dramatically increasing the number of franchisees.
CARROLLTON, TX
labelandnarrowweb.com

SheetLabels.com appoints Alan Etheridge senior vice president

SheetLabels.com, a digital and flexographic label manufacturer based in the heart of New York’s Adirondack region, has announced the addition of Alan Etheridge as its new senior vice president. He brings to the growing label manufacturer and e-commerce specialist more than 25 years of industry sales, marketing and management experience.
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Arm to Transform Software-defined Future of Automotive Industry

Arm is delivering critical resources to accelerate the automotive industry's software-defined future with support from leading industry players including AWS, Continental, CARIAD and more. Arm, in collaboration with leaders across the automotive supply chain, is delivering a new software architecture and reference implementation, Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge (SOAFEE),...
SOFTWARE
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Motley Fool

3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Cisco expects its growth to accelerate over the next few years. Ericsson will profit from Huawei and Nokia’s 5G missteps. Skyworks is a great Apple supply chain play -- but it’s also a solid long-term investment on connected cars and IoT gadgets. It might seem tough to find cheap tech...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy