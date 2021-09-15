Sassine Ghazi Appointed President and COO of Synopsys

Jim Howe Named to Leadership Role of Computer and IT Services Brand. September 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, Texas - Propelled Brands™ has appointed Jim Howe as the Brand President of NerdsToGo®, a total solution provider for computer and IT services provided by franchisees who locally own and operate locations across the US. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses and individual residential customers. With the sector’s long-term growth and viability combined with the best-in-class franchising experience, Propelled Brands acquired NerdsToGo in 2020 with the goal of growing profitability for existing franchisees and dramatically increasing the number of franchisees.

