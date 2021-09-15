Seoul Semiconductor WICOP TE Improves Thermal Efficiency of Headlamps for EVs
Seoul Semiconductor has launched the WICOP TE (Top Electrode) designed to significantly improve the thermal efficiency of headlamps for vehicles. Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd has launched the WICOP TE (Top Electrode) designed to significantly improve the thermal efficiency of headlamps for vehicles. WICOP LED was applied to 10% of the global vehicle production in 2020, and is expected to see an increasing demand in the future electric vehicle (EV) market. The company expects to accelerate the move to expand its market share in the global automotive lighting LED market worth approximately $2.7 billion.www.eetasia.com
Comments / 0